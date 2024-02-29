GOVT : ONE MILLION TO GET TITLE DEEDS THIS YEAR

THE Government will avail more than one million Title Deeds this year, with the first batch of 15 000 people set to benefit during the first phase that is targeting households across the country.

Walking the talk, the Ministry of Housing and Social Amenities has now moved to advise those eligible to receive title deeds to bring requisite documentation for processing.

The documents are; an original copy of the offer letter and copy of the agreement of sale, an original and certified copy of the purchaser, a cessation document if applicable, relevant documents in case of deceased estates and proof of payment of the purchase price and related costs.

President Mnangagwa launched the Presidential Title Deeds Programme last year as the Second Republic continues with efforts to ensure quality, regularised housing for all and sundry.

Over 1,5 million homeowners are expected to benefit from the exercise, which has since been rolled out countrywide.

In an interview yesterday, Ministry of Housing and Social Amenities Permanent Secretary Engineer Theodius Chinyanga said Government had since partnered with the private sector to ensure requisite services such as water, roads and sewer systems are in place to guarantee the seamless issuance of the title deeds.

“The national target to receive title deeds is around 1 million-plus households so what helps us in setting a target for the quarter or the year, in terms of how many will be given in the said period, is the status of the settlement because you need to appreciate that there are issues of regularisation which in itself is a process.

“The title deed is a paper that comes at the end of compliance meaning there are services; water, sewer, and roads that is why we are going into a partnership with the private sector so that we can raise funds in advance to put those services. Our law says a title deed will be issued upon services being in place,” he said.

Eng Chinyanga said a representative sample from all provinces would be put in place across all provinces for the first phase of issuance.

He said many people have since been cleared but in some instances, beneficiaries did not have the requisite documentation.

“We are currently putting adverts in your paper for people to come and verify documentation. People must have documents, no one can be in a Government house with no documents, it’s not possible.

Several people have complied and some of the files were cleared long back without any need for the beneficiaries to come but we are finding some files without some documents,” Eng Chinyanga said.

In a notice to beneficiaries yesterday, the Ministry of Housing and Social Amenities urged beneficiaries to ensure all their documents are in order to avoid any glitches in the process of issuance.

“The Presidential Title Deeds Programme, which was launched by His Excellency Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa, in April last year, envisaged issuing out 15 000 title deeds to beneficiaries across the country. The Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities is facilitating the processing of the title deeds, and it has come to our attention that some beneficiary files do not hold key documents, which are a prerequisite for the processing of the files before the issuance of title deeds”. Herald