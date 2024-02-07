LOCAL MODELLING, A HOTBED OF SEXUAL EXPLOITATION, SAYS MODEL

FORMER Miss Tourism Queen Worldwide (2019) Tania Aaron has described the local modelling industry as a profession reduced to a platform for sexual exploitation.
A victim of
sexual demands, Aaron who, however, could not give in to the predators told
NewsDay Life & Style from New York that sex perverts have invaded the
profession.
Some pageant
organisers and other influential figures in the modelling industry have been
accused of seeking sexual favours from models in exchange for winning pageants
and this has left many Zimbabwean citizens with negative attitudes towards
modelling.
“It is
disheartening that the modelling industry has a lot of perverts. I would not be
here if I was not strong and bold enough to stand up for myself in situations I
had to encounter. I would not be respected if I had given in to the sexual
demands,” she said.
Aaron who is
also the former Miss International Zimbabwe (2018) and Miss Global Zimbabwe
(2021) said the modelling industry should work on securing safe spaces for the
girl child immune to manipulation.
“It is high
time the industry created an association that protects this profession and not
just allow anyone to manipulate young girls who want to grow in the industry. A
lot could be done, starting with the government and ministry offices that are
usually linked to modelling.”
Despite the
challenges faced in this profession, Aaron is optimistic that there are bigger
opportunities to come through her career, adding that she found freedom in
modelling.
She recalls the
best part of her career was when she embarked on empowering young girls and
boys providing them with experiences to look out for when they go to represent
the country elsewhere.
“Some win,
others lose, but the most important thing is the experience and empowerment
models get from such experiences. I empower models using my own resources since
Zimbabwe is still to understand what modelling is,” the model said.
“Apart from
modelling nothing really excites me. The good thing is, modelling is neutral
and at the end of the day, issues like girl or boy child empowerment can be
discussed and represented. Modelling allows one to tackle many issues and to
keep up with what is happening globally.”
Aaron further
noted that good public speaking skills, having clear knowledge of what one
wants, being able to say no and not being forced into things one does not like
are very crucial in the modelling industry.
“In most cases
what I have considered as a loss from my experience was being not able to speak
well. l had everything on point, but what makes a model different from another
is having a voice that commands attention and speaks life to people. This will
enable people to connect with you and see themselves in you. Remember its being
a “role model”, she said.
Although Aaron
admires strengths in different personalities including pageant organiser Patience Lusengo, Tendai Hunda and some
international models, she, however, looks up to herself in the industry.
She said while
some pageants such as Miss World and Miss Universe brought benefits to models
and countries they represent, other pageants were a sham.
“I will be
brutally honest, too many pageants being created are literally taking advantage
of girls who want nothing, but to be seen. It is bringing shame to the
industry,” she said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment