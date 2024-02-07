NIGHTCLUB OWNER EVICTED

A BULAWAYO nightclub proprietor, Robert Grey Moyo was at the weekend, kicked out of the premises where he operated a bar at the Paddonhurst Shopping Centre for failing to pay US$25 000 in rentals which accrued over a period of six years.

He also stands accused of producing a ‘fake’ court order to illegally prolong his stay at his rented premises.

Moyo used to run a nightclub that was called Metropolis Bar at Ascot Shopping Centre where he left under unclear circumstances a few years ago.

The businessman has been chucked out of the Paddonhurst Shopping Centre twice, but he keeps coming back without the permission of the building owners – C & D Property Investments.

The spokesperson of the family that owns the property, Ms Christabel Jhamba said Moyo through his company, Jaspro Enterprises, has been in illegal occupation of part of their building.

“The occupant (Moyo) has been operating his bar without a lease agreement, a self-imposed lease agreement that we as the owners of the building did not sign. He has not paid rent for the last six years and owes over US$25 000,” she said.

“Each time we evict him, he comes back to occupy the premises illegally. He must just do the right thing and learn to co-exist with property owners and pay his rent. We hope this time he will be a gentleman and stay away from our building because he is no longer welcome here.”

‘Chronicle news crew’ observed a group of men hired by the building owners removing chairs, pool tables, crates filled with an assortment of beers, bar stools and refrigerators from the premises as Moyo stood motionless.

After making several phone calls, Moyo produced what he claimed were court documents.

According to the papers, it was stated that the two parties had agreed to extend the lease agreement, giving the bar owner the right to remain operating for the next two years.

“The applicant is the tenant of the premises with a valid lease agreement that was given to him by the respondent represented by one E.M Jhamba on 10 November 2017.

The lease agreement was duly renewed through the Respondent’s representatives, Bankables Real Estate on 17 April 2021, attached to this application is the renewal notice,” read the document.

“The Applicant is in possession of the property, operating it as a pub and grill and has been doing so since 2017. On the 17th of January 2024, the respondent locked the applicant’s premises without any warning or justifiable cause, and has also welded iron bars on the entrance of the premises.”

The lawyer representing the building owners, Mr Arkisayi James Dhliwayo of T Hara and Partners law firm, disputed the authenticity of the court documents produced by Moyo, arguing that they were not genuine.

“At first glance, the documents produced by Moyo appear genuine but they are, in fact, fake because the name of the magistrate who supposedly heard the case does not appear on the documents,” said Mr Dhliwayo.

“I strongly believe that they are not genuine. The lease agreement that is attached to his documents expired a long time ago and was never renewed.”’

Mr Dhliwayo said Moyo failed to abide by the terms of the first lease agreement by not paying rent.

“The building owners made a decision not to renew the lease agreement and asked him to vacant the premises,” he said

Moyo declined to comment. Chronicle