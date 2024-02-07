ACTOR BEATEN UP OVER CHIVAYO'S CARS

ACTOR Jimmy Mudereri claims he was assaulted while on his way home on Monday night for supporting Wicknell Chivayo’s car donations to various individuals, including musicians.
He also claimed his mobile phone was also broken during the
fracas.
Mudereri has featured in more than 10 drama series on ZBC
TV, including Dead End, Hama Maoko, Tiriparwendo, Goriza, Tsiurika, Nherera
Mwana and Zvichazodii.
He was also Mark Ngwazi’s first manager, and he is
currently managing Pardon Ndigume and Orchestra Mufaro.
He told H-Metro he was riding in a truck to his home in
Seke when a fierce debate erupted, among the passengers, over Chivayo’s car
donations.
Some of the passengers were not happy with the donations
and openly voiced their concerns but Mudereri said he decided to back Chivayo.
“We were discussing what Sir Wicknell is doing to give some
individuals cars and I said I am praying for him to continue doing such good
things,” said Mudereri.
“Some passengers got angry and the argument became heated
up and this guy grabbed me by the collar and slapped me in the face.
“My phone was broken, in the process, since we had a tussle
apa mota ichitofamba.
“Vamwe ndivo vakatozopindira and the driver stopped the
car.
“We then reached a truce and proceeded home.”
The businessman has spent, according to estimates in our
sister newspaper The Sunday Mail, about US$5 million on cars, including his
personal fleet, in recent years.
The super cars, which he has added to his fleet, include a
Range Rover, a Rolls Royce Cullinan, a Mercedes Benz Mayback GLS600.
The Mercedes Benz S600, which he donated to Jah Prayzah
cost US$180 000, while the cars donated to DJ Fantan and Sandra Ndebele cost a
combined US$180 000.
There have been similar donations to the likes of Chief
Hwenje and Suluman Chimbetu.
Chivayo’s car donations have not been limited to the
celebrities but to also his family members, including his in-laws, and to his
church leaders and members.
The donations have divided opinion, among members of the
public, with some arguing that the money could have been better spent in
procuring and donating medicines to hospitals.
Or, according to some, investing in poor students who are
struggling to fund their studies.
However, many have also backed Chivayo for standing by
those he believes deserve to be rewarded and delivering on his pledges. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment