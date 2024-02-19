JAH SIGNAL : I HAE LEARNT MY LESSON

ZIM dancehall artist, Jah Signal, insists he should not be crucified for plagiarising the work of Pastor Charamba.

He also claims it’s very common, in the musical industry, for artists to copy from other artists.

The chanter had his popular song ‘Sweetie,’ pulled down on YouTube after Pastor Charamba’s camp complained that Jah Signal had stolen part of their lyrics from the song ‘Kana Vanhu Vangu’ off their 2001 album Exodus.

In an interview with H-Metro, Jah Signal said he should not be destroyed for that.

He said he often draws inspiration from other singers and their songs and feels it’s a common practice in the music industry.

“I have always been open about my influences and I am not ashamed to say that I borrow from the greats.

“I understand why people are upset and I take their concerns seriously but at the end of the day all my songs come from a place of honesty,” he said.

Jah Signal has promised to review all his past lyrics and make any necessary changes or acknowledgments.

“Music is a collaborative art form and I am grateful for the contributions of everyone who has helped me along the way.

“I am taking these accusations seriously and I plan to do everything in my power to make things right.” H Metro