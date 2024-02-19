FATHER TAKES DAUGHTER AS SECOND WIFE



AN ex-convict has taken his 23-year-old daughter as his second wife after having been sexually abusing her since she was in Grade Seven.

Richard Mazviyo, 50, of Mushaviri Village 4 in Gutu, has been sexually abusing his daughter, Beaular Mazviyo, for about a decade now.

Beaular is dumb.

H-Metro visited Richard’s rural home last week after being tipped off by concerned villagers.

Richard, who was convicted of raping his daughter and spent six years in prison, insists fellow villagers were trying to tarnish his name and get him arrested again.

“I never raped my daughter as alleged but all the villagers are against me. I do not know why, maybe, it’s a bad spell. I got arrested in 2014 when I was accused of raping my daughter.

“I was convicted and sentenced to 12 years. Upon my release, after serving six years, my daughter got pregnant, as well as my wife, and everyone accused me of being responsible for my daughter’s pregnancy.

“I was arrested and spent some months at remand prison but they failed to find evidence to convict me.

“Mwana wacho ndeuyu, vanoti akafanana neni. I don’t care about these allegations anymore, ndatindivara handichisina basa nazvo.”

He added: “She is my daughter and I do not want any man to marry her because she is dumb.

“My daughter is a hard worker and I do not feel it’s good to allow anyone to separate us.

“People were quick to accuse me of causing my daughter’s dumbness, it’s not true.

“Panemadzitete angu matatu anonzi akafa zuva rimwechete saka ndiyo mhepo yakagara pamwanasikana wangu uyu inomutadzisa kutaura.

“Villagers and my relatives have been accusing me of sexually abusing my daughter but none of them have evidence of such allegations.

“Some are jealous because of my hard work in the fields and want me arrested and returned to prison.

“Ndakatotindivara nazvo saka hameno chero zvavataura.

“My daughter was once taken to my aunt in Gokwe and she returned so I do not want anyone to take her away from me.” His wife Winnie Gebe, 46, said:

“My tears are never dry due to what I am going through and witnessing day and night.

“One of these days my husband woke up, left me and went to knock at the door where our daughter sleeps. I followed and confronted him over it.

“He was quick to defend himself saying he wanted to get some fire to light his cigarette.

“Takanetsana and mwoyo wangu wakarwadza nanhasi ndine maronda mumwoyo.

"Kuti ndibvunze mwanasikana wangu, hapana chinobuda nekuti haataure.