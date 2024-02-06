GOVT : STRUCTURED CURRENCY TO ARREST PRICE HIKES

THE Government is implementing a raft of policy measures to arrest price increases, stabilise the foreign exchange rate and ultimately maintain the value of the Zimbabwe dollar, with a structured currency set to be introduced soon, President Mnangagwa has said.
Addressing the first Cabinet sitting of the year at State
House in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said his administration would
continue crafting sensible fiscal and monetary policies.
These, he said, would ensure the country has a conducive
business environment which is critical for Zimbabwe’s economic growth and
stability.
“Prudent fiscal and monetary policies and the promotion of
a conducive business environment remain critically important for the stability
and growth of our economy. Accordingly, the fiscal and monetary authorities are
implementing a raft of policy measures to arrest price increases, stabilise the
foreign exchange rate, maintain the value of our currency and ultimately
encourage savings,” President Mnangagwa said.
He said the Second Republic was cognisant of its
responsibility to deliver for Zimbabweans and ensure their aspirations were met
as promised.
To that end, President Mnangagwa charged Cabinet ministers
to spearhead the implementation of transformative programmes that promote
industrialisation, modernisation and rural development across the country.
“As we regroup, I exhort us to remain mindful of the fact
that we have a responsibility to deliver on the promises we made to the people
of our motherland, Zimbabwe, which saw them overwhelmingly voting for our
party, Zanu PF, in the 2023 harmonised general elections and subsequent
by-elections.”
The President said all ministerial programmes must remain
aligned to the country’s economic development and never deviate, as enunciated
in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).
“In line with our commitment to leave no one and no place
behind, I am directing you all to focus on implementing transformative
programmes that promote industrialisation, modernisation as well as rural
development throughout the country.
“To that end, the policy imperatives I enunciated at our
September 14, 2023, Government Retreat should be part of the Strategic Plans of
your respective ministries,” he said.
“Meanwhile, all ministerial programmes must remain aligned
with the economic development priorities as outlined in the National
Development Strategy.”
In the wake of the recurrent cholera outbreak, President
Mnangagwa said the Second Republic will continue improving the provision of
potable water, sanitation facilities and waste management services. He
subsequently directed the relevant ministers to keep him updated at all times.
“Decisive action is essential to scale up efficiencies
within all public institutions, in particular our public health systems, more
so in the context of the cholera outbreak and other climate change-induced
threats. The provision of clean water, sanitation facilities and waste
management services are a priority. I expect real-time updates in that regard,”
President Mnangagwa said.
Infrastructure development was also a priority and would
continue to be the signature of the Second Republic.
Some of the infrastructure projects underway include the
modernisation of the Forbes Border Post, road and dam infrastructure projects
as well as the recapitalisation of the National Railways of Zimbabwe, among
others.
“Infrastructure development continues to be a priority for
the Second Republic. Greater focus will be made on key projects, including the
Forbes Border Post modernisation, the Harare-Chirundu highway, the
Harare-Kanyemba Road, the Tugwi-Mukosi control tunnel and recapitalisation of
the National Railways of Zimbabwe.”
“The completion of the Mbudzi Interchange, Gwayi-Shangani
Dam and other strategic dams across our provinces will be expedited.”
As Zimbabwe assumes Chairmanship of the Southern African
Development Community (SADC), President Mnangagwa said it was thus imperative
that the country increases contributions to the region’s development.
He resultantly urged ministers to discharge their mandate
with “utmost distinction and attention to detail” as they will be chairing
various ministerial committees.
“On the international relations front, our engagement and
re-engagement policy is bearing fruit. Zimbabwe’s assumption of the SADC
Chairmanship this year brings about greater responsibility for our nation to
contribute to the broader regional development agenda.
“On your part as ministers, the onus is on you to discharge
your duties as chairs of the various ministerial committees with utmost
distinction and attention to detail,” President Mnangagwa said. He commended
relevant ministers and stakeholders for successfully leading rescue efforts
after climate change-induced scares that have occurred at some of the country’s
mines.
“Over the last two months, a few districts of the country
experienced disasters attributable to climate change and other causes. Our
mining sector was not spared. I commend all stakeholders for the successful
rescue, treatment and care efforts that were mounted, following mine-related
disasters.
“The relevant ministers are expected to update Cabinet on
these matters,” President Mnangagwa said.
He said Government needed to pursue innovative and
alternative avenues to circumvent dilemmas brought by Western imposed sanctions
as well as climate change.
“Notwithstanding the burden of illegal sanctions and
climate change, new innovative solutions and alternative avenues must be
pursued to achieve greater progress,” the President said.
According to the World Bank (WB), Zimbabwe’s economy is
envisaged to grow by at least 3,5 percent, notwithstanding the negative effects
of climate change, Western economic sanctions and sabotage from some
unscrupulous locals. Herald
