MAN KILLS CHEATING PREGNANT GIRLFRIEND

Bulawayo man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his five-month pregnant girlfriend over a suspected case of infidelity.

Obvious Sibanda (26) of Emakhandeni argued with his girlfriend, Nothabo Ncube (26) of Cowdray Park, over a man only identified as Gift, whom Ncube had been consistently calling.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Sibanda allegedly asked Ncube about the man and she confessed that Gift was her boyfriend and he was the one responsible for the pregnancy.

Insp Ncube said in the heat of the argument, Sibanda allegedly picked a metal bar that was behind the door and struck Ncube on the head and she died on the spot.

“Police arrested Obvious Velani Sibanda, a male adult aged 26 years of Emakhandeni, Bulawayo in connection with a case of murder. The accused person and the now deceased who was five months pregnant were in a relationship and were employed at the same company,” Insp Ncube said.

“On the 5th of February 2024 at around 1700 hours, Sibanda and Ncube, knocked off duty and went to the accused person’s place of residence. Upon arrival at around 1800 hours, the accused person allegedly asked the now deceased about the contact number of a frequent caller in her cell phone called Gift. Ncube told Sibanda that Gift was her boyfriend and was responsible for the pregnancy, accused claims.”

Insp Ncube said Sibanda got angry and he took a metal bar which was behind the door, struck Ncube once on the head and she fell down and became unconscious.

“Sibanda continued striking her several times using that same rod and Ncube died on the spot. Upon realising that Ncube was no longer showing any signs of life, Sibanda called his parents and advised them about what had transpired. On the same day at around 2030 hours, Sibanda proceeded to the police and handed himself over.”

Insp Ncube said Ncube’s body was conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post-mortem.

He urged members of the public to desist from resorting to violence when they are having problems but should seek counselling.

“As police we urge members of the public to solve their problems amicably than to use violence as this results in unnecessary loss of lives. Such a young life has been lost an incident which could have been avoided if both parties had sought assistance in solving their issue,” he said.

“As a way of curbing gender based violence we encourage members of the public to use dialogue than violence and seek advice from third parties such as Emthonjeni Women Forum, Musasa, Contact and church members or trusted elderly persons as well as the police.” CITE