MAN KILLS CHEATING PREGNANT GIRLFRIEND

Bulawayo man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his five-month pregnant girlfriend over a suspected case of infidelity.
Obvious Sibanda (26) of
Emakhandeni argued with his girlfriend, Nothabo Ncube (26) of Cowdray Park, over a man only identified as
Gift, whom Ncube had been consistently calling.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said
Sibanda allegedly asked Ncube about the man and she confessed that Gift was her
boyfriend and he was the one responsible for the pregnancy.
Insp Ncube said in the heat of the argument, Sibanda
allegedly picked a metal bar that was behind the door and struck Ncube on the
head and she died on the spot.
“Police arrested Obvious Velani Sibanda, a male adult aged
26 years of Emakhandeni, Bulawayo in connection with a case of murder. The
accused person and the now deceased who was five months pregnant were in a
relationship and were employed at the same company,” Insp Ncube said.
“On the 5th of February 2024 at around 1700 hours, Sibanda
and Ncube, knocked off duty and went to the accused person’s place of
residence. Upon arrival at around 1800 hours, the accused person allegedly
asked the now deceased about the contact number of a frequent caller in her
cell phone called Gift. Ncube told
Sibanda that Gift was her boyfriend and was responsible for the pregnancy,
accused claims.”
Insp Ncube said Sibanda got angry and he took a metal bar
which was behind the door, struck Ncube once on the head and she fell down and
became unconscious.
“Sibanda continued striking her several times using that
same rod and Ncube died on the spot. Upon realising that Ncube was no longer
showing any signs of life, Sibanda called his parents and advised them about
what had transpired. On the same day at around 2030 hours, Sibanda proceeded to
the police and handed himself over.”
Insp Ncube said Ncube’s body was conveyed to United
Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post-mortem.
He urged members of the public to desist from resorting to
violence when they are having problems but should seek counselling.
“As police we urge members of the public to solve their
problems amicably than to use violence as this results in unnecessary loss of
lives. Such a young life has been lost an incident which could have been
avoided if both parties had sought assistance in solving their issue,” he said.
“As a way of curbing gender based violence we encourage
members of the public to use dialogue than violence and seek advice from third
parties such as Emthonjeni Women Forum, Musasa, Contact and church members or
trusted elderly persons as well as the police.” CITE
