FATHER JAILED FOR FORCED VIRGINITY TEST ON TEEN DAUGHTER

A 36-year-old man from Makoni village, in Muzarabani, was sentenced to an effective 20 years in jail after performing a virginity test on his 13-year-old daughter by inserting his finger into her private parts.

He accused his daughter of having sexual intercourse after she failed to return home when it was raining.

The complainant had sought refuge at her aunt’s place.

Regional magistrate, Amos Mbobo, sentenced the man to an effective 20 years in prison.

Magistrate Mbobo noted with concern the rising cases of fathers who are sexually abusing their young biological daughters.

“In passing sentence, the court took into account that the offence was committed under aggravating circumstances,” he said.

“The accused was the biological father to the complainant, placing him in a position of authority.

“Accused used severe force and physically assaulted his daughter before inserting his finger into (her private parts).

“The court took into account the extent of physical and psychological trauma inflicted on the complainant.

“The court must ensure that stiff penalties are imposed.”

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on November 8, last year, at around 6 pm complainant was at her aunt’s home together with her grandmother.

It started raining and they failed to go back home.

The father followed them and took the complainant home.

He assaulted her on their way home.

When they arrived home the father locked the door from inside and asked her if she had sexual intercourse with one Simba.

She denied having sexual intercourse with anyone.

The father then took a condom and wore it in his hand before ordering the complainant to lie on the bed.

He inserted his pointing finger into the complainant’s private parts without her consent.

He then told the complainant not to disclose the matter to anyone.

He started assaulting her with a mop stick several times the whole night.

The complainant told her grandmother and the case was reported at ZRP Muzarabani. H Metro