I'M WORTH $100M, SAYS CHIVAYO

BUSINESSMAN Wicknell Chivayo has, for the first time, claimed he is a CENTI-MILLIONAIRE — a wealthy person whose net worth is more than US$100 million.

He says within the next nine years, or even earlier, he would have fulfilled his fate to be a BILLIONAIRE.

He was reacting to an H-Metro story, published yesterday, which suggested that Wicknell still had a mountain to climb for him to fulfil his dream to join the BILLIONAIRE BOYS CLUB.

Earlier this week, Wicknell said he was fated to become a BILLIONAIRE and nothing was going to stop him.

“Sekai henyu asi Mwari wandinonamata anondinzwa.

“I just need nine years chete, if not less, saka ndinoti nyorai pasi muchapupura hukuru hwake Mwari wedu wemakomo asingashanduke.

“Ndakarara mugomo 3 days ndichinamata ndikanzi kubva nhasi wave billionaire zviri munzira mako saka so far ndine ka 100 hangu ndasara ne900 slowly, but surely I will get there.

“ZvaMwari zvinoda patience, but ndinosvika chete,” he posted.

For the first time, he revealed that his net worth was over US$100 million, which also gets him into a small clique of wealthy individuals on the continent of about 1.48 billion people.

According to the 2023 Africa Wealth Report Africa’s millionaire population is expected to rise by 42 percent over the next eight years.

This will take the number of millionaires on the continent to 195 000 by 2032.

Last year, there were 37 800 millionaires in South Africa and six billionaires.

Zimbabwe is one of two Southern African countries with a black billionaire, with Strive Masiyiwa and Patrice Motsepe making it into that exclusive group.

So, where does a net worth of US$100 million, as Wicknell claims, take him?

l He joins the 98 centi-millionaires who are in South Africa.

l In Egypt there are 54 centi-millionaires.

l Nigeria has 27 centi-millionaires among its 218m people.

l There are six centi-millionaires in Tanzania.

l Ghana has just five centi-millionaires.

l There are eight centi-millionaires in Algeria.

l Ethiopia has four centi-millionaires.

l There are 10 centi-millionaires in Mauritius.

l Morocco has 28 centi-millionaires. The 41-year-old businessman says he believes in a prophecy he claims was given to him in 1994 that he would reach this milestone.

Wicknell says he has made it into this exclusive company but that is not where he is destined to get as his quest is to reach the Promised Land of billionaires.

He boldly says it’s a place he will reach, within the next nine years which means that he has targeted to be a billionaire before or by the age of 50. H Metro