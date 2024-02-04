EX CONVICT KILLS SIX ZIMBAS IN SA

A 21-year-old South African ex-convict, who is alleged to have raped and killed six Zimbabwean women in cold blood, is expected back in court today.
Sifiso Mkwananzi was arrested in 2022 on allegations of
raping and killing six Zimbabwean women, plus charges of robbery in aggravating
circumstances and possession of a firearm.
The bodies of the women were found at a panel-beating
workshop in Johannesburg.
Three of the murdered women were identified as Joyce Moyo,
Nyarai Chihota and Patricia Magaisa.
Mkwananzi was in court last Friday and is expected back
today, where the National Prosecuting Authority will have witnesses who will
support the allegation of premeditation and rape.
Through his lawyer, Advocate Vuyolwethu Maqeka, Mkwananzi
admitted to killing the women, but insisted it was “unintentional”.
“I could not fathom going to jail for an offence I did not
commit,” he said. “Killing them was just an instinctive reaction which suddenly
arose during our arguments. I, therefore, deny that the murders were
premeditated.”
Investigating officer Mr Vincent Saunders said he believes
the murders were revenge murders after he was jailed for 10 months in 2021, for
raping a commercial sex worker.
He added that all the six women “were killed in the same
manner and all the six were Zimbabweans”. Herald
