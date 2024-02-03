CHIVAYO SPLASHES ON US$5M ON DONATED CARS

FOR Wicknell Chivayo, money seems to grow on trees.
Never the one to be shy to ostentatiously display his
wealth, Chivayo, who likes to call himself Sir Wicknell, has of late been on an
unrelenting spending spree, splurging on the latest high-value luxury cars.
But it is his latest crusade of spending a fortune on
“strangers” that broke the internet.
Over the years, we have witnessed flamboyant businessmen
with a penchant for flaunting their wealth — talk of Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure
(may his soul rest in peace), Philip “Boss Phidza” Chiyangwa and Passion Java —
but Sir Wicknell has seemingly taken the game to a whole new level.
He upped the stakes a few days ago when he bought Jah
Prayzah a brand-new S500 Mercedes-Benz that was said to be worth US$180 000.
Barely a week later, as the public was still digesting the
unusual gesture, he struck again — this time, buying Suluman Chimbetu a
brand-new 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE 300 with an estimated market value of US$140
000.
Just when many people were trying to process what was
happening, on Friday, the businessman splashed another US$155 000 on a
Mercedes-Benz GLE400d for musician Sandra Ndebele.
Initially, the court of public opinion dismissed these
gestures as publicity stunts.
However, it appears the man is not moved.
But it is the sheer amount of money that Wicknell has been
whimsically spending to bless his cherry-picked beneficiaries that is simply
jaw-dropping.
Sometime last year, he gifted musician Chief Hwenje (born
Admire Sibanda) US$50 000 for the purchase of a house.
He had previously gifted the same musician a brand-new
Toyota Hilux GD6 vehicle.
Director of ceremonies and Ndarama High School teacher
David Masomere, or DJ Masomere, also received a brand-new vehicle reportedly
worth US$65 000, as well as a house valued at US$60 000.
Chivayo surprised many when he took to social media to
announce his gift to DJ Masomere.
“Congratulations to you, my brother. Brand spanking and
stinking new Toyota Hilux D4D double cab 2,4 diesel worth US$65 000 . . . ,”
reads part of Chivayo’s post.
On January 7, he took to Instagram to announce that he had
“spoiled” his Johanne Masowe Apostolic sect fellow church members with 50
Toyota Aqua vehicles.
He wrote: “Abraham mugovi wezvipo zvevatendi . . . Akaita
50 ma Aqua @ US$7 500. It means I have blessed 50 church members. Ndoziva kuti
ndatanga gore zvakanaka.”
Last year, Sabhuku Vharazipi, along with his ZIYA Cultural
Arts Trust co-stars Chairman and Mbuya Mai John, got a whopping US$10 000 each.
The list of Sir Wicknell’s benevolence is simply long and
unending.
It includes the brand-new Toyota Hilux single cab worth
US$100 000 that he donated to the Sacred Heart Association of the Roman
Catholic Church in Harare.
The donation also included a home solar system and US$100
000 in cash.
Again, writing on social media, he said the gift was his
special way of thanking the association for supporting his family during the
death of his mother.
Chivayo also bought his church leader Lawrence Katsiru and
his wife a 2023 Toyota Hilux and a Fortuner V8.
The 41-year-old also owns an impressive collection of
expensive cars.
In 2023, he reportedly spent US$1,9 million on cars alone
in a week.
In just one month, he bought four brand-new Rolls Royce
vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz Maybach and a Range Rover.
The duty for the vehicles was estimated at around US$1,5
million.
He reportedly owns a Range Rover worth US$450 000, a Rolls
Royce Cullinan worth US$850 000 and a Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600 worth US$400
000, among other expensive toys.
At one time, it was rumoured he had bought a private jet.
Overall, The Sunday Mail Society believes he could have
shelled out close to US$5 million during his recent spending spree.
Chivayo’s antics have naturally attracted the odd lot of
chancers who are trying their luck to bait him into blessing them with an
expensive gift.
Recently, former Star FM presenter DJ Ollah 7 openly
canvassed for a top-of-the-range automobile from Sir Wicknell through a social
media post.
He was, however, forced to eat humble pie after he was
lampooned by netizens (internet users) for embarrassingly “lacking
self-respect”.
“Zvakaoma, do you know how many cars I have? Do you know my
relationship with Wicknell?
“I do not know him zvepa social media. This was meant to be
a joke and you missed the humour in it,” responded DJ Ollah 7.
But the public should have at least understood the
ambitious DJ, whose old jalopy was recently involved in a freak accident in the
capital.
Gifted but forgotten rapper Maskiri — real name Alishias
Musimbe — finds himself in the mix.
He has tried to grab Sir Wicknell’s attention by publicly
offering him a rare he-goat breed and a breeding manual.
For one having a bad day, scrolling through some of the
social media comments may prove to be just what the doctor ordered.
Some of the soliciting posts will certainly leave one in
stitches.
Kelvin Manyau wrote: “Madzibaba, Sir Wicknell, munobatira
murinechepapi? Dakuuya nenhombo nhatu ndoimba
Hossanna mukuru toita munamato, toimba tsitsi dzaMwari baba
dzinoda tipone. But handina chekudzokesa manje asi licence ndinayo.”
Could Chivayo be one of the richest men in the country
“I know it is almost my turn to get a car but, please, Sir,
can I have uri musvo (cash); GD6 inozondiremera maintenance,” commented Melody
Kurehwa.
Costa Gee was not to be outdone.
He posted: “Ndeipi mudhara, gara zviya sowe ramopindira
ndofamba sei? Ndagara ndosiuya asi ndandisipo chete, Sir Wicknell.”
But could Chivayo be one of the richest men in the country?
Basing on his posts, the man has been on a “gifting”
crusade, which has seen him splash close to US$5 million on “strangers” since
January 2023 to date.
Sir Wicknell has seemingly perfected the art of giving
while maintaining his private family life a mystery.
Always present on social media, Chivayo, through online
posts in which he will be either showing off wads of cash or jewellery, or
making donations/payments, captivates the nation.
The posts are regular sources of debate and controversy.
The donations, which are handed over in public, are
seemingly increasing in regularity.
It, however, appeared Chivayo was in the most aggressive
streak of charitable giving last week, dishing out expensive cars to musicians
Jah Prayzah, Sulu and Ba Troy and Sandra Ndebele.
Naturally, his actions have attracted interest from people
who want to know more about his background and family.
“I do not have a problem with what he is doing. However, I
hope all his relatives are being well taken care of, otherwise this will be all
in vain. Come to think of it, does he have siblings?” queried Mai Panashe.
But, ironically, beyond what he wants the public to see,
Chivayo’s private life seems to be a closely guarded secret.
He has often refused to take questions from journalists
during press conferences.
This further fuels speculation about his life and
businesses. But whether you like him or not, he is an interesting character who
has perfected the art of grabbing attention.
Chivayo’s known company, Intratrek Zimbabwe, is best known
for the yet-to-be completed Gwanda Solar Project.
No other business ventures belonging to the businessman are
in the public domain.
The late Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, who also had a
penchant for acquiring expensive cars, was known to be the owner of a thriving
gas company and the trendy Dreams Night Club.
Ginimbi was known for pampering himself with the finest
things in life, but he did not buy cars for “strangers”, unless he did so in
private.
However, the late socialite periodically spoiled his
friends and fans with expensive whisky and champagne.
It is also the same case with Chiyangwa, who also leads a
flamboyant lifestyle and has known companies.
However, the Intratrek Zimbabwe website describes Chivayo
as “an accomplished businessman who has over 10 years’ experience spanning from
transport and logistics, farming, petroleum and energy industries”.
The same website said the company, which was founded in
1994, is “a leading player in Zimbabwe’s energy sector with capacity and
partnerships to carry out national or regional energy projects across the whole
sector from thermal, hydro to solar”.
Interestingly, the company has, according to the website,
interests in the aerospace sector.
But Chivayo has been known to rub shoulders with the rich,
powerful and famous.
Four years ago, he posted a picture standing next to the
then-Zambian president, Edgar Lungu, and wrote in part: “As the regional
coordinator for a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate, I will tirelessly pursue
my passion to generate more renewable energy for Africa. In this beautiful
country next door, we have implemented and successfully completed 26 fully
funded turnkey EPC projects . . . I’m a businessman of international repute and
always remember, I’m not really an unusually intelligent person with extraordinary
gifts. I’m just a regular person who made a daily list of critical tasks that
needed to get done and did them . . .”
For now, the Chivayo show still continues. Sunday Mail
