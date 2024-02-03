ZANU PF HEADS TO VICTORY

VOTING went on smoothly in six constituencies that were having by-elections in various parts of the country yesterday with officials happy with the peaceful atmosphere.

Speaking to Sunday News in Bulawayo at the close of polling stations, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chief Elections Officer Mr Utoile Silaigwana commended voters for voting peacefully saying all polling stations opened on time.

He, however, said there was a need for civic education to ensure the public understands the importance of registering to vote and also exercising their constitutional right to vote.

“The polling processes for today the 3rd of February 2024 took place in all the provinces where there were by-elections. We had six constituencies and several wards throughout the country, mainly in Bulawayo, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East and Midlands. There has been a low turnout, yes, by-elections by their nature attract a low turnout but this time our assessment shows that turnout was actually lower than what we expected but, there could be several factors. We are still going to make a proper assessment,” said Mr Silaigwana.

He said ZEC managed to do all its groundwork to ensure the process was conducted in a proper way across the country.

“As ZEC we did all that we were supposed to do in terms of preparations, I can confirm that all the polling stations opened at 7am. By then there were very few people trickling in, there was a bit of an increase around 10am, mid-morning as I have already indicated, the percentages remained low. In some of the polling stations that I visited, the turnout was between 10 and 15 percent,” he said.