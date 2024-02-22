BUSINESSMAN'S FAMILY HELD AT GUNPOINT

I

MAGINE waking up to gunshots and finding gunmen holding your family hostage…

This was a real-life experience for a businessman in Umguza in Matabeleland North.

The businessman, name withheld for security reasons, had his sleep interrupted by the unmistakable sound of a gun at his shop last Wednesday.

Thinking the worst, he rushed to the shop to investigate.

He was greeted by a disturbing sight that was infinitely worse than what he had imagined.

His wife and children were lying on the floor with three armed men standing over them.

One of the gunmen hit him viciously on the back of the head with the butt of his pistol and threatened to shoot him.

The trio allegedly demanded cash and cellphones. They instructed him to join his family on the floor.

It is said one of the robbers opened the cash box and took US$100 which was inside and two cellphones. The gang then fled, leaving the family traumatised.

The incident was reported to the police and investigations were carried out leading to the arrest of Makhosini Mathobela (32).

He was found with a pistol which was taken to CID forensic ballistic for examination.

Mathobela has appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga facing an armed robbery charge.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to 26 February.

Police are still hunting his accomplices. B Metro