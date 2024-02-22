BUSINESSMAN'S FAMILY HELD AT GUNPOINT

IMAGINE waking up to gunshots and finding gunmen holding your family hostage…
This was a real-life experience for a businessman in Umguza
in Matabeleland North.
The businessman, name withheld for security reasons, had
his sleep interrupted by the unmistakable sound of a gun at his shop last
Wednesday.
Thinking the worst, he rushed to the shop to investigate.
He was greeted by a disturbing sight that was infinitely
worse than what he had imagined.
His wife and children were lying on the floor with three
armed men standing over them.
One of the gunmen hit him viciously on the back of the head
with the butt of his pistol and threatened to shoot him.
The trio allegedly demanded cash and cellphones. They instructed him to join his family on the floor.
It is said one of the robbers opened the cash box and took US$100 which was inside and two cellphones. The gang then fled, leaving the family traumatised.
The incident was reported to the police and investigations
were carried out leading to the arrest of Makhosini Mathobela (32).
He was found with a pistol which was taken to CID forensic
ballistic for examination.
Mathobela has appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate
Dambudzo Malunga facing an armed robbery charge.
He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to 26
February.
Police are still hunting his accomplices. B Metro
