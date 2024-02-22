DETAINED AMERICAN ESCAPES FROM RG MUGABE AIRPORT

A 50-year-old American national has been fined US$300 after he was found guilty of contravening the Immigration Act and escaping from lawful custody.
Austin Ray was facing two counts of contravening the
Immigration Act and escaping from lawful custody when he appeared before Harare
Magistrate Mrs Ruth Moyo.
Ray is from the United States of America and is a holder of
an American passport number A07061933.
The State’s case was that on February 19, Ray arrived at
Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Harare, aboard Airlink flight
number 42104.
Upon his arrival at the immigration checkpoint, the accused
tendered his American passport to an immigration officer intending to apply for
a holiday visa.
After perusal of the passport, it was discovered that the
accused was issued with a notice to visitor, to leave the country on or before
February 7, 2024.
The court heard that Ray did not have written authorisation
to enter the country from the Minister as required.
As a result, Ray was denied entry and was placed in the
Immigration temporary holding cells pending deportation.
On the same date, Ray then made his way into the country
illegally, without a valid permit.
On another count, Ray escaped from lawful custody at Robert
Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.
The court heard that he was refused entry into Zimbabwe by
immigration officials after failing to meet the requirements.
Ray was placed in a temporary holding facility at the
airport pending deportation, he tempered with the locking system of the holding
cell and made his way into the country thereby escaping from lawful custody.
