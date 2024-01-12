YOUR FARMS ARE SAFE : MINISTER TELLS WHITE FARMERS

LANDS, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka has assured the white commercial farmers availed offer letters and allocated land on the same grounds as everyone else, that they had Government’s full support as he warned would-be land grabbers to keep their hands off these properties.
Dr Masuka’s assurance buttresses the Second Republic’s
commitment to accommodate and avail land to Zimbabweans regardless of race.
He was speaking at Mr Luke Mutimutema’s homestead in
Hurungwe’s Ward 10 during his tour of the provincial communal and commercial
farming areas to asses the crop situation. The province which was given 360
000-hectare maize target, has so far planted 230 000 hectares with plans to
beat the 15 January planting deadline expected to push the area further.
Said Minister Masuka: “The land reform is irreversible as
this was the reason for going to war. The white farmers who were given offer
letters and currently occupying land are those who supported the movement. Let
me hasten to say that they shouldn’t be disturbed and they have government’s
full support.”
He warned those dreaming of occupying white-owned farms and
other state land to desist from the act.
The long arm of the law, he added, was going to catch up
with land barons.
“The only person who offers land in Zimbabwe is the
President and those that have since taken over his role to allocate and occupy
land, should desist henceforth. Police have been empowered to arrest these
people,” he said calling on those interested in acquiring land to register with
his ministry. Dr Masuka encouraged people to venture into partnerships that
have proved to present a win-win situation for the farm owners and those
investing.
He singled out a crop of young farmers from Makonde and
Zvimba district that despite owning limited land space have done above 1 000
hectares annually.
The young farmers club that includes the likes of Mike
Mutasa, Tichaona Mafoche and Farai Chirinda has put at least 3 000 hectares
under maize and sorghum while Kudzai Mhandu boasts of at least 35 000 broiler
chickens.
Addressing the same gathering, Mashonaland West Minister of
State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Marian Chombo took time to warn
beneficiaries of various government inputs schemes to desist from selling
farming inputs.
“We now have a challenge where some of the beneficiaries
are now selling the inputs acquired through government schemes on the black
market. This is affecting the vision of the President of ensuring that the
nation is food self-sufficient,” she said.
She added that the province was ready to meet its grain and
other crop targets.
Agriculture and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS)
Mashonaland West director Mrs Evelyn Ndoro said while the delayed rainfall had
affected the planting pattern, the province was working to achieve its target.
Like most farmers under Village Head Kambamura, Mr
Mutimutema is expected a bumper harvest this year out of the nine plots under
Pfumvudza maize.
Since embracing climate-proof agriculture five years ago,
the Mutimutema family has managed to increase its yield output on the
half-a-hectare area to five tonnes from at most one tonne. Herald
