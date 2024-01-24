VANDALS PLUNGE VUMBA INTO DARKNESS

ZESA Holdings subsidiary, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), last year recorded 1 569 cases of vandalism of its infrastructure, which cost the utility millions to replace the damaged and stolen equipment.

“In 2023 alone, a total of 1 569 cases of vandalism and theft were reported, and of these cases, 172 arrests were made and 33 cases were convicted. We urge all stakeholders to join forces to protect electrical infrastructure,” the power utility said in a statement yesterday.

Last week, two men were arrested in Odzi for vandalising a transformer in Vumba, plunging the area into darkness. The suspects have since appeared in court.“Accordingly, as at the end of last week, the utility had managed to source the critical materials to re-power the affected areas. We have initiated the commencement of the works and a continuous wayleave clearance to help reduce damages due to faults and customers are advised to expect restoration of service by mid next week,” the utility said.

“Vandalism has become a menace, and the utility is battling to keep up with the replacement of stolen power lines and transformers.”Zimbabwe is presently enduring prolonged power cuts which have been blamed on vandalism and theft.

The company said it was losing millions of dollars annually through theft and vandalism of its infrastructure as thieves target copper cables and transformers from which they drain oil.

Despite the offence attracting a 10-year jail sentence, authorities said this was not deterring the vand

als.Newsday