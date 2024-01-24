ZINASU PROTESTS AGAINST FEE HIKES

THE Zimbabwe National Student Union (Zinasu) has protested the steep tuition fee hikes by universities and colleges saying it is an assault on the right to education.Universities in Zimbabwe have introduced a system whereby students are being asked to pay 60% to 70% of the fees in United States dollars and the remainder in local currency using the interbank rate.
Zinasu vice-president, Rumbidzai Hlangabeza, said many
students were forced to defer or abandon studies altogether.
“This is a burden to hardworking parents and guardians and
it also affects access to education. We are sons and daughters of civil
servants who are earning peanuts and we cannot afford the tuition fees,”
Hlangabeza told NewsDay.
“The United Nations said it is a right for all children to
attend school but if it is my right, why is the school management asking for
60-70% of tuition fees in USD while we are daughters and sons of civil servants
whose salaries come in Zimbabwe dollars.”
Hlangabeza expressed fear that some students may be forced
to engage in criminal activities to raise the tuition fees.
“(It pains to watch) your peers engaging in criminal
activities simply because the fees needed by these institutions are unjustly
high. It even affects the psychology of the students,” she said.
No comment could be obtained from the Higher and Tertiary
Education ministry yesterday.
Universities said the fee hikes were necessary and
inevitable in the face of the economic realities whereby the local currency has
continued to fall. Newsday
