JOB SIKHALA TO KNOW FATE TODAY

FORMER opposition legislator Job Sikhala will know his fate today when the Magistrates Court delivers a ruling in a case he is being charged with inciting public violence.Sikhala has been in detention since his arrest in June 2022 accused of mobilising opposition supporters to riot and avenge the death of murdered Citizens Coalition for Change activist, Moreblessing Ali.
The former legislator has had his appeals to be released on
bail turned down countless times, with the courts describing him as an
unrepentant repeat offender capable of committing more crime.
Yesterday, the Job Sikhala Solidarity Movement (JSSM)
rallied ordinary Zimbabweans and other stakeholders to besiege the Harare
Magistrates Court during his bail ruling.JSSM president Darlington Chigweda
said Zimbabweans attending the court session should wear black to protest his
continued incarceration.
“January 24 is freedom day, not only for Job Sikhala, but
for the generality of Zimbabwe’s citizens who are suffering the brunt of brutal
subjugation,” Chigweda said.“We call upon all citizens of Zimbabwe to wear
black on this great day, mourning the death of democracy. We also emphasise
that citizens should maintain peace and unity in the face of injustice and
extreme provocation from the regime in Harare. Our position remains, Job
Sikhala is innocent and must be released.”
Ali’s killer, Pius Mukandi, alias Jamba, was sentenced to
30 years in jail in December last year.In court, Jamba said he was framed and
tortured to confess to killing Ali.
Ali’s body was cut into pieces and the remains were found
in a disused well. She is yet to be buried. Chigweda said Ali’s death was
politically motivated.“The late Moreblessing was murdered in cold blood by an
alleged member of the ruling Zanu Pf party. She was killed for her political
beliefs,” Chigweda said, adding that Sikhala was being subjected to political
prosecution and persecution.
“Sikhala boldly demanded justice for Ali. For that, he has
spent one year seven months and eight days in pre-trial detention. This is a
clear case of persecution through prosecution,” he said.
“Sikhala has, however, remained unshaken by the shameless
persecution. He has demonstrated unmatched resolve and an undying passion to
fight for a better Zimbabwe.“Sikhala has inspired millions of Zimbabweans
through regular epistles shrewdly penned from the dungeons of Chikurubi Maximum
Security Prison.”
Zimbabweans at home and abroad petitioned President
Emmerson Mnangagwa to intervene to secure Sikhala’s release.Government,
however, said Mnangagwa could not intervene in contravention of the principle
of separation of powers between the Judiciary and the Executive.
Sikhala’s continued detention has also attracted
international condemnation, with critics accusing the Judiciary of being
“compromised and captured” to deal harshly with opposition activists.
Human rights watchdogs have condemned Sikhala’s pre-trial
detention while calling for government to uphold the Constitution.According to
the Constitution, every Zimbabwean has the right to fair trial.
Chigweda said Sikhala was a symbol of resistance against
authoritarianism.“Sikhala’s freedom will mark a new era in the history of
Zimbabwe. The movement will launch a protracted struggle to push back against
authoritarianism on freedom day,” Chigweda said.
“The dictatorship in Harare has to be confronted by a
united front of all citizens, so that Zimbabwe can be transformed into a
democracy. The solidarity movement views the Zimbabwean State as a perfect
neo-colonial State run by incompetent greedy elites.”
Sikhala faces two other charges - obstructing the course of
justice and disorderly conduct.In November, he was acquitted on charges of
obstructing the course of justice, a case emanating from claims that he had
accused Zanu PF of being behind Ali’s murder. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment