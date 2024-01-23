STARLINK DISTRIBUTORS FACE ARREST

POTRAZ has warned anyone distributing and advertising Starlink Internet Services’ gadgets that they risk being arrested.

Several local companies are advertising Starlink Internet Services gadgets, especially on Facebook, in violation of the law.

Many have also installed the gadgets.

An official from POTRAZ confirmed that raids will be done soon to deal with those flouting the law. Starlink is not yet licensed and anyone advertising is putting themselves at the risk of being arrested.

“It’s not allowed to sell or use Starlink in Zimbabwe and police will be mounting raids and arrests soon.

“All those advertising the gadgets are putting themselves at risk and they stand warned to stop selling and using them.

“We are seeing it and there is a need for proper processes.”

The official added: “We will be mounting raids with the police in Harare soon.

“The use of unlicensed telecommunication is not allowed. The service should wait for approval, the telecommunications process states that they must not interfere with other services.

“Their approval is very necessary so that we make sure there is no interference of frequencies.

“Starlink is still in the process of applying for a license, they are not yet licensed.

“So far two people have been arrested in Vic Falls and Bulawayo and their cases are before the courts.” H Metro