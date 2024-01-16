MPOFU : ZANU PF WILL TROUNCE CCC

THE ruling party, Zanu-PF, is ready to win resoundingly in all the six contested National Assembly seats and 28 local authority wards in next month’s by-elections, secretary-general Dr Obert Mpofu has said.
The country will hold a second batch of by-elections on
February 3 after the seats were declared vacant following recalls that rocked
the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party.
Initially, 15 legislators were recalled by the disputed CCC
interim party secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu leading to the first round
of by-elections on December 9, 2023 where Zanu-PF wrestled away six out of nine
contested constituencies.
“We are determined to secure all the National Assembly
seats that will be contested for in the upcoming by-elections, we have prepared
and our systems are ready to go to the ground and mobilise people in our usual
pro-people manner,” said Dr Mpofu in an interview yesterday.
The recalled legislators for next month’s contested seats
include; Mr Gift Ostallos Siziba (Pelandaba-Tshabalala in Bulawayo), Mr Amos
Chibaya (Mkoba North in Gweru), Mr Stephen Chatiza (Goromonzi West), Mr
Tapfumanei Madzimbamuto (Seke), Mr Admore Chivero (Chegutu West) and Mr Oliver
Mutasa (Zvimba East).
After the December by-elections, Zanu-PF now has 184 seats
out of the 280 members in the National Assembly, just three shy of a two-thirds
majority.
Dr Mpofu said the machinery to ensure a clean sweep was
always in place and ready to spread the ground to prop up party candidates.
Cde Joe Tshuma is the ruling party’s candidate for
Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency in Bulawayo, while Cde Washington Zhanda
would stand in Goromonzi West, Cde Munyaradzi Tobias Kashambe in Seke, Cde
Wellington Shakemore Timburwa in Chegutu West, Cde Kudakwashe Mananzva Zvimba
East and Cde Edgar Ncube for Mkoba North.
Dr Mpofu said Zanu-PF has, as always, strategies that will
be applied as a build-up to the February by-elections with units ready to get
to the ground.
“We have strategies and this is what we always do all the
time, we have units that get delegated to each constituency or ward but all
sending the same message, that we are determined to gain all those seats.
“We are telling our people that Zanu-PF cares for its
citizens and it’s well known by every homestead in this country. All the other
parties are just taking their chances, they have nothing to offer to our
people, the real party that stands for the people is the tried and trusted
revolutionary giant called Zanu-PF,” said Dr Mpofu.
He said Zanu-PF was ready to stand against any form of
opposition in whatever shape or formation as it has defeated the changing
colours of opposition formation before.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has set aside US$6
million or local currency equivalent for the upcoming by-elections with the
elections body telling Sunday Mail recently that
preparations for elections are well on course.
Chief elections officer Mr Utoile Silaigwana has said the
training of voter education officers will kick off today and run up to Friday
while the mobile voter education programme will run from January 20 to 24.
Training of electoral officers will be conducted this
coming Saturday with constituency elections officers set to be trained first
followed by ward elections officers and then polling officers and elections
agents. Herald
