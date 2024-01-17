INNSCOR WINS CASE AGAINST ZANU PF ACTIVIST

A SOUTH AFRICAN judge has ordered Zanu PF apologist, Benson Rutendo Matinyarare, to remove defamatory posts on his social media platforms where he alleged that Innscor had destroyed the taste of Zimbabwean food.

High Court judge (Gauteng Division), Justice Yvonne Siwendu gave Matinyarare 30 days to remove the posts after Innscor dragged him to court accusing him of malice.

“The first respondent is directed forthwith to remove from his following social media accounts, a tweet on the first respondent’s X account with a handle ‘@matinyarare’ titled Innscor has destroyed the taste of Zim Food. A video clip titled The Innscor Problem Explained published on the social media platform X under the respondent’s handle @matinyarare and Facebook page,” Siwendu said.

Matinyarare and his company, Frontline Strat Marketing Consultancy, were cited as respondents.

“The respondents, jointly and severally, are directed forthwith to remove from the second respondent’s website the following content: an article entitled Innscor food and feed monopoly have destroyed Zimbabwe beef, pork brand chicken authored by the respondent and published on the website of his business,” Siwendu ordered.

Matinyarare was further interdicted from publishing any defamatory statements against Innscor.

Matinyarare is also the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Movement (ZASM).

Last year, ZASM filed papers at the Gauteng High Court asking it to declare United States sanctions against Zimbabwe unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

The US imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe over human rights violations. Newsday