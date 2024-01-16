FUEL DEALER GETS US$56K, VANISHES

A fuel dealer appeared in court yesterday for allegedly defrauding a fuel company of the US$56 200 he was advanced to deliver 80 000 litres of fuel.
Charles Whide (39), who was represented by Mr Steven
Chikotora, was remanded out of custody to February 23 on free bail by Harare
magistrate Mrs Appollonia Marutya.
The complainant in this case is Faith Fuels (Pvt) Limited
represented by Ryan Dzapata.
The State led by Mr Thomas Chanakira alleged that on May
19, 2022, Whide approached Ryan Dzapata of Faith Fuels (Pvt) Ltd and convinced
him that he could acquire fuel on his behalf. Whide allegedly misrepresented
that he had the potential to acquire fuel from Strauss Logistics (Pvt) Limited
of Willowvale, Harare, a company which trades in bulk fuel.
Mr Dzapata was interested and ordered 80 000 litres of
diesel, giving Whide US$56 200 as a deposit with the balance to be paid upon
the delivery of the diesel.
The State alleged that Whide took the money but did not
deliver the fuel. Mr Dzapata tried to contact Whide several times but he kept
on giving false promises and at one point, he misrepresented that he had bought
the fuel from Mozambique but it was intercepted by the Zimbabwe Revenue
Authority (Zimra).
Mr Dzapata waited for over a year but Whide changed his
mobile number and became evasive.
Realising that Whide was a bogus supplier, Mr Dzapata made
a report to the police which then led to the arrest of Whide. As a result of
Whide’s actions, the fuel company was prejudiced of US$56 200 and nothing was
recovered. Herald
