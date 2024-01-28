MOTORIST WHO BEAT UP MARSHAL REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A MOTORIST who was captured on a video attacking a Tendy Three Investments marshal on Friday appeared in court on Saturday and was remanded in custody to Tuesday for sentence.

Washington Nhenderere’s violent behavior went viral as he attacked a hapless TTI worker who had asked him to pay US$1 parking fee.

He was immediately arrested and spent the night in police cells at the Bulawayo Central Police Station before his appearance at the Tredgold Courts on Saturday.

“We continue urging the motoring public to cooperate with our officers as they carry out their lawful duties,” said TTI general manager Mr Bongani Nyathi.

The latest incident comes at a time when the traffic management company in conjunction the Police and the Central Vehicle Registry have launched an operation targeting motorists who have broken or confiscated their clamp gadgets.

Tampering with the clamp gadget attracts a US$150 fine over and in the event that the offending vehicle is towed to an impounding yard, the owner pays US$30 per hour. Chronicle