CCC STANDING COMMITTEE MEETS

STATEMENT ON THE CITIZENS COALITION FOR CHANGE NATIONAL STANDING COMMITTEE MEETING, 28 JANUARY 2024

The Citizens Coalition for Change National Standing Committee, as elected at the Gweru May 2019 Congress, met today, Sunday 28 January 2024, to consider various issues relating to party affairs.

The National Standing Committee reaffirmed the urgent need to stabilise the party, as well as create unity and cohesion across party structures.

Given the peculiar circumstances the party finds itself in, the National Standing Committee noted the need for the party to communicate in clear terms with the membership of the party in particular, and the people of Zimbabwe in general. In consequence, the National Standing Committee, resolved to, with immediate effect, appoint Mr Nqobizitha Mlilo as the Acting Spokesperson of the party. Mr Mlilo will be deputised by Mr Caston Mateu as the First Deputy Spokesperson and Mr Discent Bajila as the Second Deputy Spokesperson.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

CCC Communications Department