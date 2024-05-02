GIRL LOCKED IN THE HOUSE FOR THREE YEARS

A YOUNG woman has been locked inside the house for THREE years and her grandmother says it’s for her own safety because her life is under threat.
However, her mother claims there is more than what meets
the eye.
Talent Gent’s grandmother, Gogo Mushore, who is 71, claims
there is a rogue man in the neighbourhood who wants to abduct her because she
turned down his romantic advances.
Talent’s mother, Joyleen Gent, in a brief conversation with
H-Metro before she was barred from revealing more by Gogo Mushore, said:
“There is more to this. I am not feeling well, if you may
provide my daughter with a pen to write something.
“Please help us.”
Others, in the neighbourhood, though, say this imprisonment
has something to do with juju.
Talent, the woman who has not been outside the house for
THREE years, is just 23.
She has told H-Metro she is desperate to see what is
happening outside her house and enjoy simple things like a sunbath.
She stays with her mother and grandmother and the two have
been making sure that she does not go outside the house in Zengeza,
Chitungwiza.
Her facial features have become lighter and she is now,
through H-Metro, appealing for help.
“I am not allowed to leave this house. Ndavekudawo kumbo
buda panze,” said Talent.
Her grandmother, a widow, said it was all meant to keep
Talent safe.
Gogo Mushore said Talent was being hunted down by a male
neighbour who initially wanted to marry her only for his advances to be turned
down.
“Ndakaona kuti akatogara zvake mumba kwehupenyu hwake hwese
zvirinani pakuti apondwe,” said Gogo Mushore.
“There is a man within our neighbourhood who proposed to
Talent and she turned him away.
“From that day, he tried to take her by force and we warned
him. He ended up sending his guys to take her by force.
“Murume uyu akasvika pakumitisa varoora vangu vaviri
achiedza kuwana mukana wekusvika pana Talent.”
Gogo Mushore removed all tenants from her house because she
did not want visitors to her house, which could give the rogue man a chance to
sneak into the premises and “abduct” her.
“We decided to stay without tenants because of that man. My
daughter (Talent’s mother) separated from her husband and is not feeling well.
“I am a widow, none of us is going to work so the challenge
is that we are starving, there is no food in the house.
“We have some church pastors praying for us, but they
conduct their prayers at a ground somewhere, not in this house.
“Our hope is on their prayers, without that, the life we
are living here is unbearable.”
However, she barred Talent’s mother, Joyleen, from
answering H-Metro’s questions about the strange set-up at the house.
Gogo Mushore said Joyleen was not well. However, before she
intervened and barred her, Joyleen had told H-Metro:
Some Zengeza residents suspect this strange set up could be
related to juju.
“We are concerned for Talent’s life. We last saw her three
years ago, but she is at the house, we suspect there is juju to it. Zengeza
yanetsa, from Grant to Gent family, zvakaoma,” said one of the residents. H
Metro
