MAN'S CAR STOLEN AT LOVER'S HOUSE

A 24-year-old Chitungwiza man lost his car, which was stolen after he left it parked outside his girlfriend’s house.

Takudzwa Glevan Chibora of Unit D, Seke, left his blue BMW 318i, with the keys in the ignition, while he spent some time with his girlfriend.

His girlfriend Netsai Chakoma’s home is close to a church in Zengeza 3.

He parked the car at around 10pm.

When he returned he found his car and an iPhone 12 PRO phone were missing.

Police recovered the car the following day, but the phone is still missing.

Acting Harare provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Faith Mapisa, confirmed the incident.

“Police recovered the vehicle the following day after it was left dumped along Tilco Road in Chitungwiza.

“The iPhone 12 PRO cellphone was not recovered and the vehicle was taken to ZRP St Mary’s,” said Ass-Insp Mapisa.

It remains a mystery why Glevan decided to leave the keys of his car on the ignition. H Metro