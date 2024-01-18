MAN'S CAR STOLEN AT LOVER'S HOUSE

A 24-year-old Chitungwiza man lost his car, which was stolen after he left it parked outside his girlfriend’s house.
Takudzwa Glevan Chibora of Unit D, Seke, left his blue BMW
318i, with the keys in the ignition, while he spent some time with his
girlfriend.
His girlfriend Netsai Chakoma’s home is close to a church in Zengeza 3.
He parked the car at around 10pm.
When he returned he found his car and an iPhone 12 PRO
phone were missing.
Police recovered the car the following day, but the phone
is still missing.
Acting Harare provincial police spokesperson, Assistant
Inspector Faith Mapisa, confirmed the incident.
“Police recovered the vehicle the following day after it
was left dumped along Tilco Road in Chitungwiza.
“The iPhone 12 PRO cellphone was not recovered and the
vehicle was taken to ZRP St Mary’s,” said Ass-Insp Mapisa.
It remains a mystery why Glevan decided to leave the keys
of his car on the ignition. H Metro
