MOB BASHES MAN FOR KIDNAPPING BABY

AN unidentified man was yesterday attacked by a mob, which accused him of kidnapping a baby in Chitungwiza.

The crowd gave the suspected kidnapper a thorough beating after he tried to flee on foot carrying the three-month-old baby.

The man was reported to have entered a cabin and snatched the baby. The baby’s father was woken up by the sound of a door closing. He gave chase while shouting for help.

People pummelled the suspect with whatever object they could lay their hands on, leaving him nursing serious head injuries.

He was later taken to Chitungwiza Police Station.

Acting Harare provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Faith Mapisa, said she was yet to receive a report about the incident. H Metro