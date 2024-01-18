WAYNE BLACK INVESTS IN A FIVE STAR LODGE IN HARARE

WAYNE BLACK raked in about US$3.2 million from his career as a globe-trotting tennis professional in which he won all the four prestigious Grand Slam titles.

The 50-year-old invested part of that money into a five-star Bed and Breakfast lodge in Harare which looks like something plucked from paradise.

Wayne is a member of the iconic Black family which also produced star players like his brother Byron and his sister Cara who also won major titles on the global circuit.

When he retired, Wayne initially settled in England, together with his Kazakhstani wife, Irina Selyutina, who used to be the doubles partner of his sister Cara.

However, they got frustrated by the usually miserable cold climate in England and they decided to come and settle here in Zimbabwe.

The success of his investment is also sending a powerful message to other high-profile Zimbabwean sports persons about the value of investing in this country.

Wayne enjoyed a fantastic 12-year career of his own from 1994, especially after focusing on the doubles.

The diminutive star reached 69th in the singles rankings and his best performance at a major was the fourth round of the 1999 Australian Open.

He racked up 18 career doubles titles — 14 of those with long-term partner and compatriot Kevin Ullyett — and reached world No4 in the rankings.

That includes winning both the US Open title in 2001 followed by the Australian Open men’s doubles crown in 2005 alongside Ullyett.

Wayne also teamed up with sister Cara for 2002 French Open and 2004 Wimbledon mixed doubles glory.

Black hung up his racket in 2006 — having made about US$3.2 million on the court and invested in his upmarket lodge.

“Photos of Willow Lodge Harare show the stunning facilities on offer,” The Sun newspaper reported yesterday.

“That includes fine dining for visitors, a beautiful swimming pool and even conference rooms available for those staying on business — plus the ability to arrange trips to Victoria Falls.

“The website — which has stylish and modern rooms ranging from £122 to £260 per night — says: ‘Our property is the perfect marriage between secluded, nature-inspired living and access to the city and urban surrounds.’”

“When you are staying at Willow Lodge, you will feel as though you are staying in one of the cosiest boutique hotels in the area. This is because we strive to offer a ‘home-away-from-home’ atmosphere, with personalised attention.

“If it’s a warm welcome, memorable stay and luxurious convenience you’re after, Willow Lodge should be your first choice. Our ability to offer guests our unique brand of hospitality and individual care is what sets us apart.

“Our unique blend of luxury and affordability is something to look forward to, whether this is your first time in Africa or your hundredth!” — H-Metro Reporter/The Sun.