GOVT TO BUILD SMART PRISON IN GWANDA

GOVERNMENT is set to construct a smart prison in Gwanda with a capacity of housing 1 300 prisoners as part of efforts to decongest the prison, Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Deputy Minister Nobert Mazungunye has said.
President Mnangagwa recently said the modernisation and
transformation of the country’s prisons and correctional services is at the
heart of the Second Republic’s development agenda in line with international
standards aimed at promoting inclusivity and enhancing the contribution of such
entities to broader economic growth.
Speaking during a familiarisation tour of the Zimbabwe
Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) facility in Gwanda last Thursday,
Deputy Minister Mazungunye said the upgrade of the prisons into smart prisons
is part of the rehabilitative process adopted by the Government in line with
the international prison standards and management trends.
The project is part of efforts by Government to modernise
prisons which are operating with infrastructure that was built in the early
1900s. Gwanda Prison was constructed in 1910.
The envisaged modernised Gwanda Prison which will be
located at the new Gwanda Prison Farm site.
Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Deputy Minister
Nobert Mazungunye interacts with officials during a tour of the Gwanda Prison
“Under the budget for the year 2024, Government has set
aside funds for the construction of a smart prison in Gwanda. This is a crucial
project as it will help to address the issue of decongestion being faced in the
prison,” said Deputy Minister Mazungunye.
“The project is expected to start this year. The smart
prison concept will be replicated in other districts and provinces in the
country.”
Deputy Minister Mazungunye said the project is part of
efforts by the Government to improve the welfare of inmates.
“In as much as people are incarcerated, they remain human
beings and should therefore be housed in decent facilities and they have to be
treated properly.
Deputy Minister Mazungunye, who was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Vimbai Nyemba and ZPCS Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu, is conducting a familiarisation tour of the correctional facilities in Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, and the Ntabazinduna Training School
On Thursday the Deputy Minister visited the Gwanda Prison,
Gwanda Prison Farm and Gwanda Magistrates’ Court.
Deputy Minister Mazungunye said his visit so far has helped to enlighten him on the challenges being faced in prisons such as overcrowding, and staff accommodation among others.
“Let’s remain disciplined as officers of the ZPCS. I have received with concern reports of drug abuse that is taking place within our prisons. Let’s desist from such activities and maintain integrity,” said Deputy Minister Mazungunye.
“Let’s ride together with our leader President Mnangagwa and share in his vision to secure a future for the coming generations.”
Deputy Minister Mazungunye assured Gwanda Prison inmates
that the Government remains committed to their addressing welfare. Chronicle
