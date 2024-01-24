GOVT TO BUILD SMART PRISON IN GWANDA

GOVERNMENT is set to construct a smart prison in Gwanda with a capacity of housing 1 300 prisoners as part of efforts to decongest the prison, Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Deputy Minister Nobert Mazungunye has said.

President Mnangagwa recently said the modernisation and transformation of the country’s prisons and correctional services is at the heart of the Second Republic’s development agenda in line with international standards aimed at promoting inclusivity and enhancing the contribution of such entities to broader economic growth.

Speaking during a familiarisation tour of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) facility in Gwanda last Thursday, Deputy Minister Mazungunye said the upgrade of the prisons into smart prisons is part of the rehabilitative process adopted by the Government in line with the international prison standards and management trends.

The project is part of efforts by Government to modernise prisons which are operating with infrastructure that was built in the early 1900s. Gwanda Prison was constructed in 1910.

The envisaged modernised Gwanda Prison which will be located at the new Gwanda Prison Farm site.

Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Deputy Minister Nobert Mazungunye interacts with officials during a tour of the Gwanda Prison

“Under the budget for the year 2024, Government has set aside funds for the construction of a smart prison in Gwanda. This is a crucial project as it will help to address the issue of decongestion being faced in the prison,” said Deputy Minister Mazungunye.

“The project is expected to start this year. The smart prison concept will be replicated in other districts and provinces in the country.”

Deputy Minister Mazungunye said the project is part of efforts by the Government to improve the welfare of inmates.

“In as much as people are incarcerated, they remain human beings and should therefore be housed in decent facilities and they have to be treated properly.

“I’m impressed by the mood which I saw being displayed by the inmates here as they showed that there are good relations between inmates and officers,” he said.

Deputy Minister Mazungunye, who was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Vimbai Nyemba and ZPCS Commissioner General Moses Chihobvu, is conducting a familiarisation tour of the correctional facilities in Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, and the Ntabazinduna Training School

On Thursday the Deputy Minister visited the Gwanda Prison, Gwanda Prison Farm and Gwanda Magistrates’ Court. He took the opportunity to interact with inmates and prison staff. On Wednesday he visited Beitbridge Prison.

Deputy Minister Mazungunye said his visit so far has helped to enlighten him on the challenges being faced in prisons such as overcrowding, and staff accommodation among others.

He said prisons have a correctional and rehabilitative role to play hence ZPCS was fulfilling its mandate through various self-development projects. Deputy Minister Mazungunye said the variety of skills being imparted to prisoners will help prisoners to be reintegrated into society upon being released.

Deputy Minister Mazungunye also addressed prison officers at the Gwanda District Club and urged them to maintain integrity in their operations.

He also raised a concern over cases of drug abuse which were reported to be rampant among prison officers.

“Let’s remain disciplined as officers of the ZPCS. I have received with concern reports of drug abuse that is taking place within our prisons. Let’s desist from such activities and maintain integrity,” said Deputy Minister Mazungunye.

“Let’s ride together with our leader President Mnangagwa and share in his vision to secure a future for the coming generations.”

Deputy Minister Mazungunye assured Gwanda Prison inmates that the Government remains committed to their addressing welfare. Chronicle