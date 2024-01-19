I REGRET SLEEPING WITH A MARRIED WOMAN

A Chipinge man rues the day he slept with a married woman as the two days’ affair left him with a persistent, prolonged erection that will not go away.

Robert Sithole has endured a permanent erection since December 7 last year, and all efforts to rectify the condition have been in vain.

According to an Internet search, a disorder in which the male sexual organ maintains a prolonged erection in the absence of appropriate stimulation is called priapism.

The most common cause of priapism is a side effect of medications used to treat erectile dysfunction, injury to the genitals or pelvis, alcohol and drug abuse, among other things.

The Weekender recently caught up with Sithole and he said his private organ is excruciatingly painful.

Sithole regrets meeting Precious Dhliwayo, the woman he slept with. He said he is paying the wages of his sins.

He revealed that he met Dhliwayo in Chipinge town, and instantly fell in love with her.

“I met this woman along the Chipinge-Mutare Highway. I could not resist her beauty and proposed love to her. She never spurned my proposal.

“We exchanged numbers and the following day she came to my working place at Chipinge Country Club. We got intimate and the next day she invited me to her place.

“We got intimate again. Unfortunately the condom ripped and we continued with the act. Afterwards, I felt excruciating pain on my private parts. I went home but the erection has not gone away,” he said.

His brother, Silas Sithole chipped in: “After sleeping with the woman, Robert found himself suffering from this mysterious and persistent problem.

“Desperate for relief, Robert has been seeking possible solutions. He has visited doctors, tried various medications, and even considered unconventional treatments, all in vain.

“Nothing seems to be working for him. The constant discomfort and embarrassment are taking a toll on his life,” said Silas.

He added: “We called Precious but she denied being married. She also denied being the source of Robert’s woes. We even went to Chipinge town and met her.

“After thorough interrogations, she admitted that she is married. She said she sleeps with various men to raise money for her family’s upkeep. She, however, said she has slept with four different men, but nothing has happened to them.

“The woman then offered to refer Robert to her grandmother who is a traditional healer to reverse the curse,” said Silas.

Sithole said he paid US$2 for Ms Dhliwayo to sleep with him.

Despite all this, Sithole’s wife is fighting in her husband’s corner.

“I want to thank my wife for being there for me during these trying times. We have sold everything, including our livestock and other valuable assets, to solve my problem. We are now left with nothing, but my wife has not deserted me.

“She is working in other people’s fields to raise money for my treatment. I admit that I wronged her, but she has forgiven me. Whenever I cry, she also cries,” said Sithole.

“I am suffering because I failed to resist the devil’s agent of destruction. I have been faithful to my wife for all these years, but I do not know what got into me to fall for this other woman.

“I frequent different drinking outlets, but I never fell for the women of the night. I am the architect of my own predicament in broad daylight, and I regret ever setting my eyes on that woman. I have suffered a lot and I am fast losing hope. I have taken up the matter with Village Head Mwandeka’s court and we now await its hearing,” he said.

When contacted for comment on Wednesday, Dhliwayo initially denied knowing Sithole, but later opened up and admitted that she got intimate with him twice.

“Okay, I know the person you are talking about. We slept together twice, and I charged him for the services. He confronted me recently over what he is going through, but my hands are clean.

“We consulted a traditional healer together with his relatives and wife and it was revealed that he is the one who is ‘fixed’, not me.

“I am married, but my husband is neglecting me and our child. He has another wife and rarely visits us.

“My husband is definitely not behind this because I have other boyfriends besides Robert. I am a sex worker because I want to put food on the table for me and my child,” said Dhliwayo.

She said she is prepared to consult other traditional healers to prove her innocence.

“Robert should come out clean and not tarnish my image. I might end up losing my clients because of his unfounded allegations. Why is he the only one affected? None of my clients have ever complained of having a permanent erection after being intimate with me.

“If I tell my husband about the allegations being made by Robert, all hell will broke loose,” said Dhliwayo.

She, however, vehemently refused to disclose her husband’s name.

Medical experts say priapism is a medical emergency and if it’s not treated within 24 hours, it can lead to permanent damage of the male sexual organ. Manica Post