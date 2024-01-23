MURDERED TEACHER'S FAMILY SPEAKS : WE LEAVE EVERYTHING IN GOD'S HANDS

THE Zhombe community in Kwekwe district, Midlands province is living in fear following the gruesome murder of Fanuel Mwale (57), a Rio Tinto High School teacher last week.
Mwale, was found brutally murdered in what appears to be a
ritual killing. The heinous act, unprecedented in Zhombe, has the community
demanding justice and answers.
Mwale’s defaced and naked body was discovered at the Joel
Business Centre. His face had been skinned, his eyes and ears removed, a sight
that sent shivers down the spines of those who saw his body.
These disturbing details have led the community to suspect
that this was no ordinary crime, but a ritualistic murder.
Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspected
killers and are also appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of
the suspects.
For the first time, the family of the deceased has opened
up, saying Mwale will be buried on Friday.
“At the moment, we are waiting for the body to return from
a postmortem in Bulawayo on Wednesday (today) before burial on Friday. This is
what has befell us as a family and there is nothing we can do about it,” said
Mr Shayne Shoko, the family spokesperson.
“We are not doing any rituals, we are burying our dear
brother and all we wish for is for our loved one to rest in peace. Everything
else, we leave in God’s hands.”
The unnerving details of this murder have not only created
a wave of fear, but also exposed the community to the grim reality of
ritualistic killings.
As Zhombe contends with this shocking incident, the hope is
that justice will prevail, and the perpetrators brought to book.
Zhombe Residents Association chairperson, Mr Becare Ndebele
said it was their first time to witness such a callous murder.
“This murder is the first of its kind and it has left
everyone shocked and shaken. Just towards the end of last year, we recorded
three murders, but this magnitude of barbarism is frightening,” he said.
Mr Ndebele said the community is making contributions which
will be channelled towards the burial of the deceased.
Mwale played a critical role in imparting knowledge to most
members of this community and he was an integral part of this community. As a
community we are contributing funds towards his burial as a way of showing
solidarity with the loved ones,” he said.
Mr Ndebele said they are also organising a peaceful
anti-crime march. “We are in the process of applying to the police for us to
hold a peaceful solidarity march from Joel Business Centre to Zhombe Mission
where Mwale will be buried. The march is aimed at raising awareness against
crime,” he said.
Chief Gwesela said they are considering conducting a
cleansing ceremony.
“I am in the process of bringing together churches so that
we can organise a vigil and pray for the area and cleanse it from such evil
acts. We will also convene traditionalists for the same purpose so that we
cleanse the area,” he said.
The deceased was a popular teacher within the area. He
taught History and English at Rujeko Somalala High School before transferring
to Rio Tinto High School. Herald
