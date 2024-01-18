18 LAND INVADERS GET COMMUNITY SERVICE

Magistrate Sharon Nxongo has sentenced 18 Dagbreck Farm illegal settlers to eight months in prison for settling on gazetted land without authority from the Min istry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

She commuted the sentence to 140 hours of community service at different Government departments including Chivhu Magistrates Court, Runyararo Primary School and ZRP Chivhu.

The 18 are Milton Mupfumbi, Blessing Komba, Bright Komba, Jimu Simbi Tinotenda Mutawani, Henry Maphosa, Hillary Shura, Micah Maguma, Miriam Chikodza, Agnes Bhiri, Pepukai Mutsvakiwa, Even Munhande, Lovemore Tipedze, Aisha Murindango, Mercy Takura, Miriam Takura, Memory Kwashirai and Taruvinga Mashata.

It was the State case that the 18 unlawfully occupied Dagbreck Farm in January 2014. They build homes and farmed on the gazetted land. They were arrested after a tipoff was made to the Police. Masvingo Mirror