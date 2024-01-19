FREEMAN CAUGHT IN LIES

MUSIC star Freeman appears to have deliberately LIED to the police to try and cover footprints of his relationship with slain armed robber Godknows Machingura who was gunned down in Harare last year.
The Zimdancehall star has been at pains to explain if he
had any relationship with some armed robbers, who have been killed by police,
after photos emerged showing him in their company.
When he was summoned by detectives to explain his
relationship with Machingura, Freeman said their only connection was through
his other role as a music promoter in South Africa.
“I wish to further state that I STARTED INTERACTING WITH
MACHINGURA BACK IN 2017 when my management team was contacted by Machingura,
inviting me to perform at a show he was organising in Durban,” said Freeman in
his warned-and-cautioned statement.
“Machingura presented himself to my management as a music
promoter and someone who really liked my music.
“My management entered into an agreement with him and
Machingura paid for the whole show, including our air tickets to and from
Durban (inclusive of all expenses, food and accommodation).
“Our first show together was a huge success such that he
invited me to another show (in Duirban) in 2018.
“Ever since that time we grew to be friends since I was
very appreciative of the support he extended to me as a musician and many other
musicians at a very difficult time.
“My association with Machingura was purely innocent and
founded on music entertainment business/relationship,” he said.
His lawyer, Dumisani Mthombeni, said: “The musician first
knew Machingura in 2017 when he promoted his first show in Durban, South
Africa.
“Freeman only posted Machingura on his social media
platforms as an appreciation after he sponsored one of his music videos
Unobvuma Here which features Nox.”
But H-Metro investigations show that, contrary to what
Freeman told the police, he already knew Machingura TWO years before his claims
that he first knew the slain armed robber in 2017.
This could potentially pose serious problems for Freeman
who, in his interactions with the police, is expected to provide details which
are truthful or else he could be deemed to be trying to mask something.
Today, we can reveal that:
l As early as 2015, Freeman had already met Machingura and
the two appeared to know each other very well that they even posed for a selfie
and seemed happy in each other’s company.
l That meeting was in November 2015, exactly EIGHT years
before Machingura was shot dead by police in Arcadia, Harare, after a shootout
with detectives.
l This shows that Freeman was LYING when he claimed, in his
statement to the police, that his first contact with Machingura was in 2017,
two years later, through his management team, for a show in Durban.
l By the time the 2017 Durban show came, Freeman had
already dealt with Machingura, who also ran a music promotional company, with
the duo holding a show in Durban on November 13, 2015.
l Freeman was the headline act at a Godknows Promotions
show that weekend in Durban with the show featuring various Zimbabwean artists
whose presence was bankrolled by Machingura.
l The successful partnership then followed up the show in
November 2015 with another show in Durban in February the following year, which
also featured a number of other Zimbabwean artists.
l Once again, Freeman was the headline act on February 13
in a show which was dubbed “Valentine’s Durban Read And White Tour” at the
Bellhaven Memorial Centre in Durban.
l Tickets for the VIP section were selling for R200.
l The other artists at the show were Lady Squanda, TIC
Hollun, Paida Dopnes with DJ Vuma (Gagasi FM) also part of the cast while
Blackstar International provided the sound.
l Machingura appeared to have been happy with how the show
went as, a few days later, he uploaded a picture of himself, in the company of
his colleagues, who included TIC Hollum, flashing smiles.
l Frighteningly, many of the people in that picture,
including Machingura, appeared to be suggesting they were shooting, or about to
shoot, at something. H Metro
