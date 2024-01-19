FOUR KILLED AS TRUCKS CRUSH CAR



FOUR people are feared dead following a fatal accident that involved two haulage trucks and a Toyota Sienta which occurred this afternoon near Bryden School six kilometres out of Chegutu along Harare-Bulawayo Road.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyati could not be reached for comment.

Witnesses who sell vegetables along the highway told The Herald that the Toyota Sienta was hit at the back by a truck as the driver had reduced speed to allow the vehicle in front to make a right turn into the Bryden School.

The Toyota swerved to the left lane where it was hit on the side by another haulage truck coming from the Harare direction.

The vehicle was dragged for nearly 60 metres.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo visited the scene where she lamented negligence driving. Herald