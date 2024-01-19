SPORTS SCIENTIST ESCAPES HORROR CRASH

BHEKUZULU Khumalo escaped death unscathed when his vehicle overturned about 60km from Nyamapanda Border Post on Wednesday.
Khumalo is a sports science fundi who has coached athletics
in Zimbabwe and been one of the brains at Bulawayo Chiefs.
He was traveling with four others to Malawi including his
wife.
He and another passenger did not incur any injuries but his
wife and two others were injured.
“All five passengers survived, my wife has a neck and
shoulder strain, one was bruised by glasses and the third complained of a neck
injury.
“The car body has extensive damage,” said Khumalo who
proceeded by bus to Malawi where he now works at that country’s university.
He is a former Njube, Sigonde and Sikhulile Secondary
Schools teacher and he has also lectured at the National University of Science
and Technology. Chronicle
