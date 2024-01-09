FEMALE ROBBER DRAGGED TO COURT

A suspected 30-year-old Chitungwiza robber has appeared in court on allegations of robbing cash and valuables worth US$5 800 from a house in Harare.

Muchaneta Diana Zvimba was facing robbery charges when she appeared before a Harare magistrate and was remanded in custody since only the High Court can grant bail for robbery suspects.

Allegations are that on December 21 Kumbirai Wadzanai Gwata was asleep when he heard a sound of door being forced open.

The court heard that Zvimba and her accomplices armed with a pistol entered the bedroom and ordered Mr Gwata and his family to remain silent before demanding cash.

It is the State’s case that Zvimba’s gang ransacked the house and stole an HP laptop, a Lenovo laptop, two iPhone 13 cellphones, an iPhone 11 cellphone, an LG cell phone, a Huawei cell phone, a Galaxy tablet, a Playstation controller, play station headphones, jewellery, six perfumes, a wrist watch, Toyota Hilux keys, Honda CRV keys and US$300 cash.

The total value stolen of stolen items was US$5 800 and nothing was recovered. Herald