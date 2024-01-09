BOY FIGHTING FOR LIFE AFTER ACCIDENT GETS ONLY ZWL$2,4M

MASVINGO – A four-year-old boy now on oxygen at Chitungwiza Hospital’s life is hanging by a thread after he got ZWL$2,4 million for hospital bills from the Insurance Company of Zimbabwe (ICZ) following a bus accident.

Bernard Masamba, the unemployed parent of Auditor complained that the money was far too little as hospital bills ballooned to US$600 and the boy who is on oxygen still needs more attention. ZWL$2,4m is worth US$200 and all medical requirements are bought in US$.

The boy was injured when an Inter Africa bus he was travelling on got involved in an accident near Marondera on December 27, 2023. ICZ is Inter-Africa Bus Service’s insurer.

Inter Africa employee handling the insurance issue, Washington Marambe confirmed the matter to The Mirror. He however accused Masamba of overreacting since the matter is now with Inter-Africa bosses.

Efforts to get a comment from Insurance Company of Zimbabwe (ICZ) were futile as Ester Matenda contacted by The Mirror referred questions to Nicholas Sayi, the acting chief executive officer whose phone went unanswered.

“He brought his complaint to me and I have referred the matter to my bosses so that the issue of the medical bills can be looked into again. After reporting his injured son to me I referred him to ICZ, our insurance company. The matter is not exhausted but he rushed to the Press,” said Marambe.

Efforts to get a comment from the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) were futile.

The accident involved a Mukumba brothers’ bus, Inter Africa, a Mercedes benz and a haulage truck along the Harare-Mutare highway.

Masamba said Auditor who was travelling with his grandmother was injured on the forehead and back and was taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital where he was referred to Chitungwiza Central on the same day.

Auditor had a CT scan done at West End Clinic. His brain was swollen and he required a collar neck.

Masamba said he did not receive any assistance from Inter Africa until he approached their offices where he was referred to ICZ.

“The father is over reacting, he threatened to take the matter to the Press. His problem is that he is overreacting and rushing to the Press,” he said. Masvingo Mirror