EX ZBC BOSS RETURNS AS BOARD CHAIR

President Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of seven members to be board of directors for the State broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Acting Permanent Secretary, Mr Jonathan Gandari has announced.
Former ZBC chief executive Ms Helliate Rushwaya is the new
chairperson and the other board members are Mr Lewis Uriri, Mr Chipo Nheta, Ms
Precious Charandura, Mr Charles Munganasa, Dr Henry Mukono and Dr Nanette
Silukhuni.
Their appointment is for a four-year tenure with effect
from January 9, 2024.
In one of the letters addressed to board members, the
Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere
said: “I am pleased to advise that His Excellency the President Cde Emmerson D
Mnangagwa has authorised me to appoint you as a board member of the constituted
board of directors for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.
“The ministry looks forward to working with you in
delivering on the strategic mandate of the ZBC. The ministry will draw up
numeric contracts that are performance-based.”
The minister said he looked forward to the active
participation in the organisation, which would include contributing to the
turnaround of the organisation as production and distribution of commercially
viable, innovative, high-quality content that projects the national voice
locally and globally.
The board, he added, should also contribute to the
turnaround of the organisation to become a viable business entity, ensure there
is good corporate governance and zero tolerance to corruption and develop
sustainable working arrangements with other State-owned entities.
Dr Muswere said the board is also tasked to develop and
ensure innovative ways of revenue generation are introduced, and ZBC studios
are modernised to match international standards.
Among other things, the board, said the minister, would
also develop strategies aimed at enhancing human capital management to make the
State broadcaster an employer of choice and ensure content production that cuts
across social and economic divides is prioritised.
Minister Muswere said the seven-member panel of
professionals should also develop and introduce other revenue streams and
contribute to the broadcasting ecosystem and ensure local content production
that is competitive and matches world standards.
Other duties of the board will be to develop sound and
sustainable financial management systems, develop sound marketing and
industrial relations, ensure that there is heritage-based broadcasting and take
a leading role in the brand Zimbabwe campaign.
The new chairperson, Ms Rushwaya holds a Masters degree
with vast experience in broadcasting management, locally and internationally,
while Mr Lewis Uriri, an advocate, holds a Doctor of Laws, Masters in Business
Administration and Master of Laws degrees.
Mr Munganasa, who will be the ministry representative,
holds a Masters Degree in Journalism and Digital Media Studies with experience
in film production while Dr Silukhuni is a holder of a PhD in Strategic
Management.
Mr Nheta holds a Masters degree and has vast business
management experience while Ms Charandura is a chartered accountant with a
Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting (Honours) degree. She is also a registered
public auditor.
Dr Mukono holds a Doctor of Commerce in Internal Auditing
degree from Cape Peninsula University of Technology and a Masters of Commerce
in Accounting degree from Great Zimbabwe University. Herald
