ACTIVISTS STORM HARVEST HOUSE, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Two activists who were allegedly part of a group that recently stormed Harvest House in central Harare in an attempt to take over its security appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday facing public violence charges.

Brilliant Chitute (31) and Godfrey Nzou Tula (37) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi and were ordered to return to court today for bail application.

Prosecutor Mr Rufaro Chonzi alleged on Monday at around 3.30pm, the two accused persons in the company of about 18 other accomplices approached the four victims, Yusuf Nigel Madi, Joseph Tonderai Madziwa, Tendai Medzani and Gibson Saruwaka who were on security duty at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (Harvest House), Harare.

The accused persons stormed into the Harvest House via the front main entrance without seeking permission.

Chitute was armed with a new lock whilst Tula had a new chain.

Whilst by the security check point, Chitute, Tula and the 18 others who are still at large closed the main gate and attempted to lock the screen gate at the main entrance of the Harvest House using their own lock and chain.

The victims and the security personnel confronted the accused persons and an altercation ensued resulting in the accused persons assaulting the occupants with fists and the chain. It is alleged that the victims sought assistance from other members of the MDC-T who operate from the front of the Harvest House.

As a result, about eighteen other accused persons escaped from the scene, leaving Chitute and Tula who were subsequently overpowered and apprehended on the scene.

A report was made at ZRP Harare Central and the Harare Central District Reaction Group reacted and the accused persons were handed over to them.

As a result of assault, Yusuf Nigel Madi sustained a cut on the forehead he was treated at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital and a medical examination report was issued.

The other victims have no visible injuries although they are experiencing some body pains and they did not seek medical treatment.

In addition, another victim Madziwa had his shirt torn during the scuffle. Herald