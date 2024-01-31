ED'S ANTI-GRAFT UNIT STRIPPED OF POWERS

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu) has been stripped of prosecution powers in a move that leaves National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as the sole agency to handle corruption-related cases.
Mnangagwa appointed Sacu in May 2018 to bolster the fight
against graft.
The unit’s terms of reference include collaborating with
the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc), the Zimbabwe Republic Police
and other institutions in the fight against corruption.
The unit was also expected to assist Zacc and other
investigative agencies of the State in the perusal and consideration of dockets
to prosecute corruption cases referred to the NPA by the investigative
agencies.
However, recently-appointed Prosecutor-General Justice
Loyce Matanda-Moyo said all corruption cases would now be handled by the NPA.
Matanda-Moyo made the announcement in a statement while
calling for improvement in the clearing of economic crimes in the country.
In her statement, Justice Matanda-Moyo said the Economic
Crimes Unit in Harare had handled 72 cases and completed 42 with the rate
standing at 58,3%.
“There is a need for improvement in the clearance rate of
economic crimes. The anti-corruption unit handled 40 cases and completed 33.
The clearance rate was 82,5%,” she said.
“Let me, while on the anti-corruption unit, also take this
opportunity to thank Sacu that is the special unit in the President's Office,
for the assistance rendered to the National Prosecuting Authority over the
years.
“We have recently terminated their services and I expect
that corruption cases will be rendered to the National Prosecuting Authority
over the years.
Announcing the establishment of Sacu, Mnangagwa’s
spokesperson George Charamba indicated that the unit was not meant to supersede
or undermine Zacc but to reinforce and complement the commission’s operations.
He said the unit would ensure a well-co-ordinated and
comprehensive approach where all the investigative arms and prosecution
elements operate in a co-ordinated fashion.Charamba said the setting up of the
unit was in line with Mnangagwa’s policy of zero tolerance to corruption.
In an interview with NewsDay, Attorney-General Virginia
Mabhiza, who was the unit’s co-ordinator, said Sacu would remain as part of
Mnangagwa’s effort to fight corruption.“The unit is in the Office of the
President and Cabinet and its activities go way beyond criminal prosecution
with its main mandate being to fight corruption,” she said.“Criminal
prosecution was one of their duties and they can continue investigating
corruption cases.
“It is also important to note that the unit also worked in
consultation with the Prosecutor-General when cases go for prosecution.”
Matanda-Moyo also announced a raft of changes in the NPA
management structure including operational processes to expedite case
processing, reduce the backlog and ensure a more effective delivery of justice.
Deputy Prosecutors-General have been moved to oversee
between 11 and 14 stations Nelson Mutsonziwa monitoring Mashonaland East,
Manicaland, Mutare High Court and Asset Recovery.
The other provinces were divided between the three acting
deputy prosecutors-general.
In a statement, NPA said the new head for inspectorate and
training was drafting a new training curriculum enforcing stricter performance
standards.
Matanda-Moyo, who previously headed Zacc, is the country’s
first female prosecutor-general.She was Zacc chairperson from May 2019 and
replaced Kumbirai Hodzi who held the position
until his resignation on medical grounds last year. Newsday
