CCC FACTIONS SQUARE OFF

THE battle to control the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) continued yesterday with rival factions announcing separate plans on the way forward following the resignation of party leader Nelson Chamisa last week.
A faction linked to Chamisa resolved during their citizens
national assembly (CNA) to engage Chamisa while also announcing a committee to
lead the party in the interim.
A rival faction aligned to self-imposed interim
secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu, resolved to revert to the 2019 structures
during an extraordinary standing committee meeting chaired by Welshman Ncube.
Chamisa aligned CCC spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi, said
they would never surrender the party to Tshabangu.
“In that regard, the CNA resolved never to surrender the
struggle to Zanu PF and its cronies and will do everything possible to defend
the people’s struggle and citizens’ interests, including court cases, illegal
recalls and impostors, political arrests, the position of our deployees in
councils and Parliament, shrinking democratic space, economic challenges,
illegitimacy and many others,” Mkwananzi said.
“During this transitional period, the CNA resolves to
engage with Chamisa and the masses of our people across the country, advising
the direction and way forward that the country and the party must take.”
Mkwananzi said they had appointed senator Jameson Timba, as
the chairperson of an administrative committee that includes Lesley
Mkurazhizha, Ralf Magunje, Gideon Shoko, David Chimini, Prince Dubeko-Sibanda,
Morgan Ncube, one Gondongwe, Susan Matsunga, Josiah Makombe and Maggie
Chakabuda.
Tshabangu’s faction accepted Chamisa’ resignation and
agreed to revert to the 2019 structure of the MDC Alliance.
“It is important that the party continues to reaffirm
resolutions already adopted in general, and specifically that the party should
return to legitimate party structures as at the Gweru congress of 2019 and which were in place up to the 24th January 2022 when the national
standing committees announced the rebranding of the party to CCC from branch to
national council are recognised,” the faction said in a statement.
“These structures should carry out their respective
responsibilities.”
Meanwhile, Mutare Central Member of Parliament (MP), Brian
James, became the second party legislator to quit the party after Fadzayi
Mahere.
Mahere on Monday resigned from Parliament where she was the
Mt Pleasant MP.
In his statement, James said the CCC had been hijacked.
“It, therefore, begs the question; how effective would the
party be in securing electoral reforms and entrenching a democratic political
system when controlled by the ruling party?” he said.
James said he would also resign from Parliament after
pledging his loyalty to Chamisa.
“I, however, find it difficult, even impossible to be part
of this lie and as a result intend to formally document my resignation from the
Parliament of Zimbabwe.” Newsday
