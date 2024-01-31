ACTOR STRUCK WITH A HOE

ACTOR Charles ‘Chale’ Munyongani has been hospitalised after being attacked with a hoe by his neighbour during an altercation on Saturday.

The neighbour, Gabrielle Katsande, is currently on the run, leaving Chale with an injured head and a broken leg.

Chale’s colleague, veteran actress Patience Muza, has called on well-wishers to assist with the hospital bills and donations toward his treatment.

She said a successful operation has been performed on Chale’s head, and attention has turned to his leg, which requires another surgery.

“He was attacked with a hoe by Gabrielle after he confronted him for bashing a maid.

“Chale was trying to help a neighbour who was being assaulted. He was simply trying to do the right thing and he was harmed for it.

“Gabrielle struck him on the head several times leaving him with serious head injuries and a broken leg.

“He was in a bad situation, but he seems to be better after a successful operation on his head on Monday.

“We now need some money to have his leg operated on as well. Every donation, no matter how small, will help Chale get the treatment he needs.

“Your support means the world to us and we can’t thank you enough. We still need some money for X-rays, surgery, food and medicines,” said Muza. H Metro