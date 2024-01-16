DEAL SEALED IN JAIL GOES SOUR

IN remand prison, they shared a bond, outside it they have been split by a row over land.
Their dispute has now spilled intyo court.
Nakai Kamusuku applied for a peace order against Thomas
Madya claiming that he was being violent towards him.
“He sold me a stand in Glen View 1 Extension Churu Farm and
we signed an agreement during our stint in remand prison.
“We agreed that I would pay him what I had and pay the
balance later.
“When he was released from remand prison, he came to my
place and demanded the balance.
“I told him that I did not have the money and he said I
should return his stand instead,” said Nakai.
However, Thomas denied being violent and said he had only
asked for his outstanding balance.
“Our relationship is that of a buyer and seller. I have
never been violent towards him, but just asked for what he owes me peacefully,”
said Thomas.
Magistrate Sharon Mashavira dismissed the application for
lack of merit. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment