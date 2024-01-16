COUNCILLOR SANDY : I WILL STILL GIG



SANDRA Ndebele says she will not abandon showbiz despite holding public office as a Councillor for Ward 20 in Nkulumane 12, Bulawayo.

The 42-year-old believes God gave her a special calling to deal with the masses who need her services and attention.

“I ended the year 2023 on a high note after being elected Councillor for Ward 20 in Bulawayo.

“Like showbiz, my new job requires me to deal with the public and I have always been exposed to big crowds.

“Holding public office will not stop me from showbiz, which came first. We are going to use this post as a way of engaging people wherever we perform and each time that I interface with residents,” she said.

Sandy, who passed through the revered Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (Iyasa) in Bulawayo, said she was enjoying both her jobs, which come with a lot of responsibility.

“To be honest I am cool with both jobs and I am willing to learn and change many lives.

“As a Councillor, service delivery tops my priorities and as an artist, something is coming very soon.

“I am working on my 11th album due for release in the first quarter of 2024

“My band is also busy with rehearsals to remain in shape and focused.” Unlike most groups that go on annual leave during this time of the year, Sandy has a different approach.

“Of course, business is low in January but my crew and I are taking bookings during this time of the year.

“We don’t believe in resting during this time of the year as is the case with others since we are here to serve the people.

“We have a big constituency to cater for both in showbiz and in our council,” she added.

Sandy is not the first artist to hold public office in Zimbabwe. H Metro