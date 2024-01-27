CHAMISA RUSHED DECISION, SAYS MATINENGA

“I am advised, which advice I accept, that Nelson Chamisa was placed in such a suffocating environment that he had to conduct himself in the manner/way he did.
I give him the benefit of the doubt. I am unable to provide detailed facts which informed that advice. Am sure there are people who are better able to do so, if they so wish.
In my view however, the decision (for Nelson Chamisa to
quit CCC) was a rushed one.
There was need to consult and get the buy in of relevant
critical stakeholders. Ideally, the citizenry should have been consulted, a
consultation which could not be carried out in the limited suffocating
circumstances.
There are certain stakeholders and issues which must be
addressed now if they were not addressed at the time the decision to remove
oneself from CCC.
Parliament sits on Monday, there is time before Monday for
Nelson Chamisa to meet the true CCC members, interrogate issues in a no holds
barred manner and come to a common way forward.
I am aware that certain MPs have indicated their respective
courses of action.
My suggestion is that all MPs and Senators address a joint
letter to the Speaker of Parliament and President of the Senate dissociating
themselves from the fictitious Sengezo Tshabangu CCC and identifying their
leader of the house.
Chamisa must do a supporting letter and dare Tshabangu to
recall the MPs.
If recalled, they should not contest the recalls.
There are cases before the courts challenging recalls in
one way or the other.
Instructions must be withdrawn so that they are not argued
when called.
The by-elections on 3 February must be forgotten.”
Advocate Eric Matinenga.
Former Constitutional Affairs Minister in the Government of
National Unity 2009-2013.
