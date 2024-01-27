TEAM PACHEDU CALLS FOR TRANSPARENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY IN POLITICS

Recent events in politics are unfortunate, recalls, disqualifications & more recalls, a testament to a heartless regime of Mnangagwa whose glee is piling suffering on the masses. The streets show anxiety among the populace amidst a cloud of uncertainty.

People's hopes are dashed with a state that's willing to bet big on oppression & putting thorns in the political terrain leading to incessant hunger for funds, meaning more inhumane & extractive taxes. Such a state always will fear its own shadow wasting time looking & scheming against opposition than development. Soon after realizing CCC is in disarray then what? An internal purge pursuing a third term? Someone rightly said, "Emmerson Mnangagwa is most joyful when inflicting pain on others, when he's dipping a whip in salt".

The people who had regrouped under CCC find that bees hive ravaged by the bear like state. A familiar pattern of infiltration then destruction. A new project is unlikely to escape the hyenas of our politics, it has become a cash cow for many who see parliament/council as an avenue to riches. Our opposition politics is in dire need of the following:

1. ACCOUNTABILITY - if power is in the people, then people must hold power not executives.

2. TRANSPARENCY - the work of those tasked to lead must be visible & open to question by the people

These are pillars that can safeguard people's hopes. Accountability ensures none can serve the state in the people's project. Infiltrators are allergic to accountability & scrutiny. Their bootlicking is often confused for loyalty but often is a means to prey on a leader and alienate them from achieving results.

Accountability means pursuing setup of a database of 2 million opposition supporters segmented per ward using cheap online/WhatsApp tools. These can participate in key decisions, movement can gauge their sentiment much faster than face to face consultation. The diaspora is a key ally of opposition hence must be included meaningfully. Management by the people ensure infiltrators are easily outnumbered, current setup is selection by the few hence MPs/Councillors easily ignore leadership. A constituency of 30,000 where selection is down to 300 people is open to hijack by rogue elements, the bar is low for the state to infiltrate, up the numbers to at least 50% of voters per ward.

We have a window of opportunity to redesign our politics, many technocrats and administrators have proven a willingness to put in the work. What is left is the political will for those aspiring to lead. Can they trade some executive power and control for inclusion of people at the table. This is an arrangement that can help our society, Zimbabwe is a nation of the elite, from Corporates to Politics we see the high ranks doing well while the middle and lower ranks wallow in poverty. We must build a firm foundation, the people have the power to dictate to leaders to advance freedom, YOU ARE THE FREEDOM, ARISE & TAKE YOUR PLACE! Team Pachedu writing on X