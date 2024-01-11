11 FEARED DEAD AS SHAFT COLLAPSES

At least 11 miners are feared dead after they were today trapped at Redwing Mine in Penhalonga, Manicaland Province.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed and said they were still waiting for full information from the
province.
“The ZRP is waiting for full information from Officer
Commanding Manicaland province on the alleged eleven miners trapped at Redwing
Mine, Penhalonga.
“More details will be availed in due course,” he said.
Minister of ines, Zhemu Soda said in a statement :” The
accident happened between 0500-0600am today Thursday 04 January 2024.
2. 11 people are suspected to be trapped underground about
20 metres below surface.
3. Cause of the collapse of the mine shaft is suspected to
be an earth tremor whose source is yet to be ascertained.
4. The miners are suspected to have entered the mine
through different shafts.
5. The Rescue team of Metallon Gold at Redwing Mine
together with Inspectors from our Provincial Office went underground around
0900am attempting to rescue and had to retreat after noticing the ground still
carving in.
6. The team tried again around 1200hrs and noticed that the
ground had collapsed more.
7. Metallon as a company has indicated that it has
sufficient capacity to carry out the rescue mission.
8. More cracks developed on surface and subsidence was
noticed on surface around the mine.
9. The ground is still curving in. It appears like the miners had mined out
support pillars.
10. I have established that Metallon Gold Redwing has been
tributing mining areas at Redwing even to individuals. The shaft that collapsed
was under some individuals and the people trapped were workers of the tribute.
Management of tributed areas falls under the Principal owner, Metallon Gold in
this case. Therefore, The Rescue team from Metallon has been leading in the
rescue effort supported by Ministry of Mines and other stakeholders including
ZRP and Civil Protection.
11. Of concern is the fact that the ground at this place is
visibly cracking and subsiding and therefore is unsafe.
12. They will resume rescue activities tomorrow morning.
13. We maintain strong hope that these efforts will bear
fruit.
0 comments:
Post a Comment