ZIMBABWE PLUNGES INTO DARKNESS

A MAJOR technical fault at the Insukamini substation in Bulawayo triggered countrywide loss of power early yesterday resulting in a loss of production time by business, which lasted up to noon.
Several businesses including small to medium enterprises
failed to commence operations as a result of the power outage save for those
with generators who however, said they incurred huge costs.
Motorists also had a torrid time driving through busy
intersections in the morning as all traffic lights were not functioning. The
Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) confirmed the loss of power.
“Zesa Holdings would like to inform its valued customers
that the national grid experienced a system surge this morning at 05.22hrs,
which was triggered by a busbar fault at the Insukamini 330kv substation in
Bulawayo,” said the power utility in a statement.
“This led to a loss of power in the national grid. Power
has since been restored to most parts of the country and our technical teams
are on the ground to ensure full restoration of service in the shortest time.”
Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries Matabeleland Chapter
president, Mr Joseph Gunda, said the power outage crippled industrial
operations, particularly in Bulawayo as most industries had to shut down.
He said most of industries do not have alternative power
hence could not operate during the power outage.
“There are not many companies that have big generators that
can power heavy machinery. We have followed up with Zesa and they are talking
of a power problem at Insukamini,” said
Mr Gunda.
Bulawayo Chamber of SMEs programmes co-ordinator Mr Nketa
Mangoye Dlamini said the electricity outage experienced yesterday adversely
affected most SMEs.
He said loss of few production hours means a lot to SMEs
who have to meet set times to deliver orders.
“This is the peak period for us as most of our members are
into production of school uniforms.
“We have huge orders for uniforms from different school
authorities that we should deliver before schools open on Tuesday,” said Mr
Dlamini.
Residents also expressed concern over the power outage. Mrs
Edith Zhou said she had stocked meat to last her through January but feared
that power cuts could result in a loss.
“It’s really sad because the day is almost over and we
still have no Zesa. I am worried l will lose all the meat and it will be a
disaster,” she said.
Another resident, Ms Gladys Ndlovu, said she is taking
diabetes medication so she has to keep her injection in the fridge.
She said she was worried when she heard that the power
outage was countrywide.
Last year the Government commissioned Unit 7 and 8, a
component of the US$1,4 billion Hwange expansion project which has added 600MW
into the national grid.
This has seen a tremendous improvement in power generation hence load shedding was now a thing of the past. Chronicle
