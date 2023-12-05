ZANU PF HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH RECALLS, SAYS TSHABANGU

SELF-PROCLAIMED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu has refuted claims that he is working with the ruling Zanu PF party to rip the opposition outfit apart.

Tshabangu recalled 14 CCC legislators and more than 17 CCC councillors claiming that they had ceased to be members of the party with critics labelling him a Zanu PF member.

However, speaking to Alpha Media Holdings chairman Trevor Ncube on the platform In Conversation with Trevor, Tshabangu said he was a legitimate member of the opposition party.

“CCC is an offshoot of the MDC Alliance, we never came from heaven, we were born by MDC-A. The same process that really appointed president Nelson Chamisa to be the presidential candidate of the CCC is the same process in which I was elected (that is), the strategic ambiguity,” he said.

Tshabangu said he recalled CCC legislators and councillors to clean up the mess in the party which made it lose the August 2023 general elections.

“We lost the elections because of the strategic ambiguity. We did not fill and train the polling agents. We had the money to do that but somehow the criminals around president (Chamisa) squandered the money.

“Let us pick ourselves and look at the election, how did we lose the elections… so that by the time we get to 2028 we have got an oiled machine which is an alternative.

“The elections are gone, so we should rather put our house in order before 2028, we should not wait for 2028 and raise these issues.”

He said the party needed to discuss issues affecting it so as to build a force and introspect and see the gaps that can be closed for the movement to move forward.

CCC was formed last year by Nelson Chamisa after Douglas Mwonzora snatched the MDC Alliance party, including its symbols and emblems from him. Newsday